St. Louis Park Stadium was illuminated for 315 seconds to honor the 315 senior class of 2020 at St. Louis Park High School. The #BeTheLightMN campaign is a statewide movement for schools and communities to show support for the students who are not in the typical school classrooms this spring due to the coronavirus.
