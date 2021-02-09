Ben St. Clair

St. Louis Park senior captain Ben St. Clair swims in the 100-yard butterfly Jan. 21 inside Plymouth Middle School against Robbinsdale Cooper. St. Clair won the event in 58.65 seconds.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments