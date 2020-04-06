Coley to join Cornhuskers

St. Louis Park junior Kendall Coley, left, announced her intent to play basketball at the University of Nebraska in 2021. She averaged more than 16 points per game to earn All-Metro West Conference honors and was one of three players to surpass 1,000 career points this winter. According to a Lincoln Journal-Star report, Coley made the decision to join lifelong friend, Eagan’s Kennedi Orr, who will play volleyball for the Cornhuskers. 

