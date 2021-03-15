Photo: State Alpine

Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Grace Horejsi, right, navigates the slushy conditions on the state Alpine ski course at Giant’s Ridge March 10. Horejsi placed 11th overall with a two-run time of one minute, 21.86 seconds. She was 10th on the red course in 42.88 and 12th on the blue course in 38.98. Blake’s Ava Pihlstrom won in 1:15.54.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments