Some signers of a petition that objected to a loss of parking as part of a St. Louis Park bikeway project now support a new petition to eliminate parking bays on a section of Wooddale Avenue.
The newer petition asks the St. Louis Park City Council to eliminate parking bays planned on Wooddale Avenue between 44th Street and Morningside Road. The new petition, signed by residents living along Wooddale Avenue and 43 1/2 Street, states, “We request the city council to eliminate the proposed parking bays and the removal of boulevard trees from the construction plans on this segment. It is understood that the approved bike lanes on this segment will remain as part of the construction plans. It is also understood that parking will be restricted on both sides of Wooddale Avenue on this segment.
The effort came after the council approved a Southeast Bikeway project in March that would run through Wolfe Park and along 38th Street, Park Commons Drive, Quentin Avenue, Princeton Avenue, 42 1/2 Street and Wooddale Avenue.
More than 1,800 people signed the original Change.org petition that objected to bike lanes, the proposed loss of trees and the loss of dozens of parking spaces on Wooddale Avenue.
“This extreme loss of parking with no nearby options puts seniors and persons with disabilities at grave risk,” the original petition said.
With the 31 signers, the newer petition contains a relatively low number of signatures.
Eliminating the parking bays along the section covered by the petition would reduce the number of trees marked for removal from 10 to three and would decrease the costs from the segment from $200,000 to $125,000, according to a city staff report.
City staff sent a letter to properties along the entire bikeway route, to neighborhood associations and to people who spoke at an hours-long public hearing about the original plan. Residents who responded to the letter generally supported the new petition.
Resident Stephanie Schwartz wrote that she still opposes the bike lanes but said “at least no parking bays means seven of Wooddale’s glorious trees will be saved.” The move would also lead to less storm water runoff and save money, she said.
Of the signers, she added, “They are willing to give up parking for the greater good of the Browndale Neighborhood. Please give them – and others of us in Browndale – your support.”
Resident Ron Hobart said the request is desirable.
“However, I’m skeptical - it feels like it’s a trap to me,” Hobart wrote. “These feelings stem from the neighborhood’s ardent opposition to the project over the past 24 months.”
City staff added parking bays in response to neighborhood feedback but opponents claimed they needed to retain all the parking spaces, Hobson continued.
“Now they have come back stating that no parking spaces are needed – there is plenty of parking available in driveways and side streets,” he wrote.
Some council members also expressed skepticism during a May 11 work session.
“The fact that we are here at all is frustrating to me,” Councilmember Anne Mavity said.
She had told leaders of the newer petition drive that she would be inclined to support it if they received 100% support from adjacent homeowners, she said, but has since heard of concerns from residents on surrounding streets that the move would lead to more parking on their roads.
“I’ve got a dilemma. I think we all have this dilemma,” Mavity said. “I’m not happy about me personally or this city council being put in this position.”
The newer petition’s proposal would save money and would be more environmentally friendly, Mavity said.
However, she continued, “I do feel that out of fairness to all the neighbors, and to the integrity of this long, drawn-out public process, I, at this point, simply cannot support the petition even though I prefer the design.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen agreed that the city should stick with the approved plan.
“We had many of these neighbors that have now signed this petition come in and stand there in front of an open microphone and tell us how important that parking was to them,” Brausen said. “Now, in many ways, shapes and forms, it feels disingenuous to me.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed opined, “What I’ve been hearing through the public process and what this petition is asking for is completely contradictory. It’s a complete 180.”
Nevertheless, she said her biggest concern about the project has been its cost.
“I would be in agreement with their petition,” she said. “I think it’s a tough decision, but ultimately, I am persuaded.”
Councilmember Margaret Rog spoke on behalf of the petitioners.
“I see nothing nefarious in the actions of the residents of this street in this area – nothing at all,” she said. “This petition to my mind is completely legitimate and 100% aligned with the best outcomes for this area.”
Mayor Jake Spano also said he would support the petition because removing the parking bays would lower costs and would maintain more trees and green space.
Councilmember Rachel Harris indicated she intended to stay with the council’s original decision since it represented a compromise of interests, including parking, while Councilmember Larry Kraft suggested that the city consider permit-only parking for residents of other streets.
The city could do so, City Manager Tom Harmening said, but permits could “reinforce or enable the thinking that on-street parking is ‘my parking.’”
Kraft said he struggled with his position because the council had already made a decision, but he decided to support the petition. If parking problems occur, he indicated the city could add parking bays in the future.
After other council members weighed in, Mavity continued to express concern about setting a precedent that council votes are not final. However, she expressed openness to considering Kraft’s idea of a permit parking process for residents of other streets.
A city staff report indicated the council could vote on the issue Monday, June 1.
