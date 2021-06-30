A St. Louis Park nonprofit that houses and supports women and children is this year’s winner of the city’s Human Rights Award.
The organization, which is seeking to build a major expansion of its Family Center at 3381 Gorham Ave., seeks to address housing stability, trauma, nutrition and children’s development along with chemical and mental health “while confronting Hennepin County’s lack of equity that prevents breaking the cycle of poverty,” according to a city report about the award.
“Over the decades their programs have served to rebuild thousands of lives,” the report says. “Throughout this time, especially over the past year of the Covid19 pandemic and racial reckoning, they remain committed to the belief that when a mother is empowered by the human spirit, hope within her awakens – and a cycle breaks.”
During the last five years, 84% of families in the Perspectives supportive housing program, many who had a history of homelessness, found permanent housing, according to the St. Louis Park Human Rights Commission.
The commission selected Perspectives “due to their important work within St. Louis Park and their demonstrated success with consistent, positive outcomes,” according to the city report. The commission views the work of Perspectives as an essential asset to the community, it adds.
Human Rights Commission Chair Virginia Mancini said, “One of the reasons why we chose Perspectives this year was because 2020 and 2021 have been challenging for all of us, particularly in the public sector, trying to provide services to families both virtually, hybrid and in-person, and Perspectives was able to do all of that.”
Mancini also noted that Perspectives won $4.5 million in a state bonding bill last year to go toward expansion of the Family Center. The plan involves adding space for early childhood education along with programs focused on nutrition and assisting kids when they are not in school.
Jeannie Seeley-Smith, president and CEO of Perspectives, said, “Our values are the values of this community, so it was so easy for us to be able to plant here and to grow here because we were nourished so much. And we have learned as much from this community on how to give as what we have given to this community.”
Beyond accepting the award on behalf of Perspectives’ board, staff and families, Seeley-Smith said, “We accept it on behalf of a community who supports this, who absolutely gives everyone such a head start and really reaches out to others and understands diversity and equity and inclusion.”
Seeley-Smith has led Perspectives for 36 years, with the organization being based in St. Louis Park for about 28 years, she estimated. She anticipated that construction on the Family Center expansion will break ground next year.
“These children are not only the children from our supportive housing program but children that are from the St. Louis Park community,” Seeley-Smith pointed out.
Fundraising gained a boost in May when the Golden Valley-based Peter J. King Family Foundation awarded a $2.83 million grant for the project. Perspectives has about $5 million left to raise to reach a campaign goal of $15 million, including the state funding.
Of the organization’s work, Seeley-Smith said, “We know that Perspectives is just a little grain in the sand in this world when it comes to human rights and what has to be done, but where you plant, where you are, you need to bloom.”
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed noted that she benefited from Perspectives as a young child. She recalled that Perspectives brought her on her first trips to movie theaters and a zoo and that she enjoyed snacks when attending programs three times a week.
“I loved every part of it, so you guys so deserve it – so deserve it,” said Mohamed, who expressed her happiness about helping to provide the award to Perspectives.
Mohamed added, “You talked about one of the seeds, but here’s one blooming.”
To learn more about the campaign to expand the Perspectives Family Center, visit perspectives-family.org/seed-the-change.
More info about the award is available at bit.ly/SLPHRC.
