St. Louis Park boys track and field scored 28 points to place fourth at a Metro West Conference quadrangular meet at Chanhassen High School on May 13.
Senior sprinter Michael Broad placed second in the 200-meter dash (24.27 seconds) and fifth in the 100 (12.34). Senior Jackson Thoe was fourth in the 400 (53.78) and sophomore Sebastian Tangelson was fifth in the 800 in a personal-best 2:11.26.
Another PR came from senior distance runner Max Gohman, who placed third in the 1,600 in 4:53.06.
Sophomore thrower Dajuan Pierson was fourth in the shot put with a PR of 39-6 to place third.
Pole vaulters Zeke Rischall and seventh-grader Jacob Skelly each cleared 6-feet for personal bests.
The Park girls competed at a conference triangular meet at Cooper on May 10.
Senior sprinter Jamillah Berry ran the 100 in a season-best 13.91 to place fourth and freshman Vesna Dennison was ninth in 14.52.
Berry (28.76), freshman Ruby Massie (28.84), and senior Maddy Olson (28.94) placed fourth through sixth, respectively in the 200 each setting a personal best time.
In the 800, juniors Alma Beaton and Fredonia Zeigle turned in season or personal best times to place third (2:30.48) and fourth (2:37.30), respectively.
Freshman Jersey Miller was third in the 1,600 run in a PR of 5:11.90 and classmate Hanna Wilsey was fourth in 5:41.30.
Park hurdlers excelled at the meet with senior Olivia Etz winning the 100 hurdles in 19.52 while sophomores Zoe Gutz and Fionna Schaack turning in PR times of 19.88 and 21.11 to place second and third, respectively.
Four of the top five times in the 300 hurdles were Park runners as each set a personal or season-best time. Junior Sihirah Reese won the event in 48.55, followed by runner-up Olson in 53.15, Etz was fourth in 56.61 and Schaack was fifth in 58.16.
Reese swept the three horizontal jumping events setting a new PR in each event. She cleared 5-feet, 5-inches to win the high jump, a 17-0 1/2 to win the long jump and 33-10 3/4 to win the triple jump.
The Orioles throwers turned in personal bests finishing third and fourth places in the discus and shot put events. Junior Sophia Romero was fourth in the shot put with a PR of 26-9 and fourth in the discus (67-02) while senior Roselyne Iwundu was third in the discus with a PR of 75-0 1/2 and recorded a throw of 29-02 in the shot put.
The Orioles will compete in the Metro West Conference Championships at Robbinsdale Cooper High School Saturday, May 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.