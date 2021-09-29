YouTuber/Tik Toker Evan Kail recently opened SLP Gold & Silver
Dealing in precious metals is one of the oldest professions in human history.
Being a Tik Tok star is one of the newest.
Evan Kail has forged the two with his new business SLP Gold & Silver, and his online persona Pawn Man.
Kail produces a reality show out of his business in St. Louis Park, where he showcases unscripted negotiations and talks about rare coins and other collectibles as Pawn Man.
It’s not where he thought he would be 10 years ago, but he sure is having fun.
Kail spent his 20s trying to be a writer, working at a restaurant and “doing the whole starving artist thing,” he said. A few years ago Kail went to work as an apprentice with a gold and silver dealer in Minneapolis.
“I read everything I could before I started,” Kail said. “It was like a college class. I threw myself into this.”
Kail brought with him some modern marketing techniques by selling items on eBay and showcasing items on Instagram.
Last year he started make YouTube videos dictating life in the gold and silver markets, and Pawn Man was born.
“I began with weekly videos and I eventually made some Tik Toks,” Kail said. “It got so big so quick. It was crazy. I guess there was no one else really doing this.”
Business was strong enough that in April, Kail decided to open a store in St. Louis Park, at 4825 Minnetonka Blvd., next to St. Louis Park Town Hall.
“The first month, no one walked in the door, but online, I was busier than ever,” Kail said. “I soon had 100,000 followers on Tik Tok. Business is booming.”
He also has about 7,500 subscribers on YouTube and his popular videos generate about 3,000 views. He said Tik Tok and YouTube have different audiences.
“There are much older people on Tik Tok than I expected,” he said. “And people don’t really go between the two. It’s either one or the other.”
Kail shares his passion for unique wares whether they’re rare coins, dental gold, samurai swords or military antiques, which all make for good video.
“I just bought a teapot from 1782,” Kail said. “It’s like a museum-quality piece. The only things I don’t buy are stamps, some artwork and sports cards. But, you never really know what’s going to walk through that door.”
He said he’s currently passionate about collecting World Trade Center Recovery coins.
“These are coins that were in safes when the towers went down,” Kail said. “I’m building a collection of them. They’re truly historical items.”
Another one of his favorite finds is “these big copper plates from a Dutch ship that sunk off the coast of Africa,” Kail said. “Copper was really valuable back then too. I learned about the ship’s history. There was mutiny, sickness, and eventually a big storm that sunk everything. It’s a morbid story, but that’s what I like.”
He also records the negotiations between himself and various sellers looking to pawn items.
“You know, it’s surprising. No one really asks about the camera,” he said. “No one is upset. People who buy gold and silver, they can be a secretive group. They think the government is watching them or something. I only record myself. I’ve never really had a problem.”
He also likes to educate his viewers on various items.
“The average person doesn’t know much about precious metals, especially young people,” Kail said. “I think it’s important economic information I’m offering here. ... And I learn things too. It’s a joy that the viewer often gets to learn things alongside me.”
He admits he was inspired by Pawn Stars, the reality television series that ran on the History channel for 17 seasons.
“It’s a great resource and I learn a lot,” Kail said. “But Pawn Man is unscripted. It’s all real. It’s all me.”
He doesn’t have a group of producers, writers and camera operators like Pawn Stars either.
“When I first started my YouTube show, that first six months, the editing was insane,” Kail said. “One episode would take a full 24 hours to edit. And I had a full-time job. But now it’s my business. I’m running the show. So, I hired an editor to help me.”
Going viral has its economic benefits as well. Youtube and Tik Tok pay a small amount per view.
And it also serves as a promotion for his store.
“I sell just about everything that’s in a video,” Kail said. “Viewership is rapidly growing. It’s a lot of fun.”
All of his links are available at linktree.com/PAWNMAN.
