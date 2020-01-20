Big win comes in the eighth victory of the season, his 30th coaching varsity hockey
Reaching 500 career wins as a coach wasn’t even on the radar when Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Ken Pauly began coaching in 1989.
Three decades later, 27 seasons spent behind the Red Knights bench, Pauly celebrated the milestone by winning the Metro West Conference opener at Bloomington Jefferson 6-3 on Jan. 16.
“It isn’t something you think about when you start coaching,” said Pauly, who has a 500-254-34 overall record and 456-223-27 record at BSM. “But I’ve been aware that it was a possibility now over the last couple of years. Looking at the names of those who have done it, it speaks a lot to the longevity and now it’s become more of a profound thing for me. ‘Oh wow! I’m up there with a lot of the other guys I looked up to.’”
BSM improved to 8-5-2 by scoring three times in the second period to emerge on top for the fourth time in six games.
Senior captain Nate Schweitzer opened the scoring six minutes, 25 seconds into the game, adding an assist in the second and third periods.
Jefferson tied the game up less than two minutes after Schweitzer’s blast from the left circle to enter the first intermission locked up at 1-1.
The Red Knights turned up the pressure in the second period scoring three times within 4:21. Jonah Mortenson’s goal from the slot made it 2-1 before Charlie Bischel poked in a loose puck less than a minute later and Blake Mesenburg’s rebound goal extended the lead to 4-1 just over three minutes later to provide enough cushion to weather the Jaguars two-goal third period.
Jefferson outshot BSM 15-11 in the middle period but the visiting Red Knights held a 45-33 edge in the game, including a 21-9 margin in the third period.
Jefferson’s Ben Goedderz and BSM’s James Callahan exchanged power-play goals, 28 seconds and 3:45 into the final period, respectively.
Goedderz set up Carson Jacobs’ 16th goal of the season with three minutes to play. Mortenson iced the game with an empty-net goal with 90 seconds on the clock.
Coming off a 2-0 win over Hill-Murray two nights earlier at Aldrich Arena, BSM was riding an emotional wave but stumbled against Chaska in another conference game, 5-2 on Saturday in St. Louis Park.
“To be honest, with the way we were playing this year, I didn’t know if we’d get [to the milestone],” Pauly said as they’ve dealt with injuries and less than ideal play at times.
Saturday’s loss to Chaska illustrates Pauly’s concern with playing during finals week. “We are just having a tough time building any type of momentum right now,” he said. “We had finals week and I’ve never had a team play well during finals week so right now if it isn’t one thing it is another.”
The Red Knights were dealt a blow after Schweitzer separated his shoulder during the first period against Chaska. Pauly said the 6-foot senior defenseman headed to Colorado College will miss the next two weeks. He has 21 points on 17 assists with four goals. He scored against Hill-Murray and Jefferson and has a plus-six player rating.
“These are resilient kids,” Pauly said of the trust he has in the group to power through more adversity this season, many in their third year with the varsity program. “Pieces are still there for us to do well in the conference and section but we cannot pretend that this would be the way the season would go.”
As for the Section 6AA field, it will be a grind once again this season with No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall, No. 8 Blake, No. 10 Wayzata, No. 11 BSM and No. 19 Edina. Holy Angels is receiving votes but is ranked No. 16 in the QRF rankings for Class AA.
“Despite the fact we aren’t sitting where we thought we would, we started the conference race and are trying to win it and in the section, everyone’s lost games,” Pauly said. “I like the makeup of our team, we’ve been through this in the past and have a team that can make a run at the end of the year. We have to put it together at the right time.”
Chaska ranked No. 40 in the QRF and fifth in Section 2AA jumped to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period before Meseburg’s power-play goal at 14:40 of the second period.
The Hawks made it 4-1 nine minutes into the third period before Brady Yakesh converted on the power play to make it 4-2 with 5:34 to play. Mesenburg and Charlie Bischel set up the goal on the player-advantage. BSM would outshoot Chaska 35-24 for the game including a 10-6 and 14-7 margins in the final two periods, respectively.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is on a stretch of 4-of-5 games at home which started Saturday, continued Tuesday against Blake then Thursday, Jan. 23 against Chanhassen in another conference game.
The Red Knights visit Richfield Arena to face Holy Angels at 2 p.m. Saturday with section seed implications on the line. The Red Knights have a full week off of games before hosting Jefferson on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
