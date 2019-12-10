A St. Louis Park development project that would remove 12 buildings and renovate three buildings will not require extensive environmental study.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted Dec. 2 to certify an environmental assessment worksheet for Parkway Residences as adequate and declare that an environmental impact statement for the redevelopment project is not necessary.
The plan, previously referred to as Parkway Commons, still faces a series of other city approvals. A public hearing with the St. Louis Park Planning Commission is scheduled 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. The city council is scheduled to review land use and zoning applications Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The 15 properties that would be impacted include single-family homes and small apartment buildings on both sides of West 31st Street between Inglewood and Glenhurst avenues, near the border with Minneapolis. The environmental process reviewed the potential impact of four new multi-family buildings with up to 224 new units and 24 units in rehabilitated apartment buildings.
Planner Jennifer Monson said the proposed number of units is slightly lower than studied during the environmental process. The city website indicates the development would include 211 units in four new buildings along with the 24 units in three existing apartment buildings.
The project would be built in four phases. Sela Investments, the company that developed Parkway 25 at 4015 County Road 25, proposed the project.
The previous plan included the rehabilitation of two existing apartment buildings rather than three such buildings. A city report at the time said the plan would have impacted 55 units of naturally occurring affordable housing, 41 units of which would be demolished.
The council earlier this year updated its inclusionary housing policy to require developers to, at a minimum, replace each naturally occurring affordable housing unit that is removed through redevelopment projects with new units that are considered affordable.
According to a timeline on the city website, the first phase in 2020 and 2021 would replace six residential buildings on the north side of 31st Street with a four-story, 95-unit apartment building. Also in 2020-2021, the developer would replace two single-family homes with a six-unit townhome and rehabilitate the three existing apartment buildings. In 2022, three single-family homes at Inglewood Avenue and West 31st Street would be replaced with a four-story, 37-unit apartment building. In 2023, a small retail center on the southeast corner of Inglewood Avenue and Highway 25 would become an 11-story, 73-unit apartment building.
The affordable housing issue has prompted council discussion about the proposed development in the past, but council members did not express any concerns during the meeting.
Councilmember Margaret Rog, whose ward includes the Triangle Neighborhood where the project would be located, said she felt pleased that the development had met the standards considered in the environmental assessment worksheet.
“I’m excited about this development,” Rog said. “It’s a mixed-income housing development. There’s been significant preservation of existing affordable housing. There’s been relocation support provided for residents who will be displaced, including some moving costs and some alternative housing with comparable rents provided. And I look forward to the next steps.”
The environmental process considered geology, soils, topography, water resources, contamination and hazardous materials, ecological resources, historic properties, visual effects, air emissions, noise and transportation along with a review of required permits, land use and zoning requirements.
Several agencies weighed in on the project during the environmental process. The Office of the State Archaeologist recommended a literature review and an archaeological assessment for the site.
The Minneapolis Quarantine Hospital had been located nearby at Joppa Avenue and County Road 25, and human remains believed to be from a cemetery for people who had died at the hospital were found during the construction of Highway 7, Monson said. She said she did not know of any human remains discovered during the construction of The Shoreham and Parkway 25 in the area.
City staff members asked the developer to hire an archaeologist to conduct a literature review and assessment, according to the city staff report.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provided comments relating to permits should dewatering of the site become necessary. The Metropolitan Council provided comments about permits for sewer connections, transportation, land use, wastewater and water resources. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, meanwhile, indicated it did not have any comments on the project.
The environmental document and other information about the project are available at tinyurl.com/w4lqr62.
