Construction is progressing on Parkway Place, one of the major buildings that will be a part of the Parkway Residences project in the area of West 31st Street and Glenhurst Avenue in St. Louis Park. This month, wall panel delivery and framing are occurring on the building, which is the first phase of the Parkway Residences overall plan. Sela Investments gained city approvals last year to build four new multifamily buildings with 211 residential units. The company will also rehabilitate three existing apartment buildings with 24 units. Parkway Place replaces six residential buildings with a four-story apartment building with two underground levels of parking. The overall plan will replace 12 buildings on the site, including five single-family homes and a small commercial strip mall.
