Following two years lacking all the festivities of a typical St. Louis Park summer shindig, Parktacular will celebrate the return of warm weather this year with a full, four-day event.
Concerts, the Grand Day Parade, Kidtacular, the Splash Into Summer Pool Event and other attractions will return for the festival this year, which is scheduled for June 16-19.
The festival will end with a gathering that is new to St. Louis Park, a Juneteenth celebration that celebrates Black culture and emancipation.
Last year, Parktacular had been limited to a single day, amid ongoing pandemic concerns.
“With COVID, we just thought that was the safest thing to do,” Parktacular President Maggie Myers said of the decision in 2021.
Organizers canceled the festival altogether in 2020.
However, with the outlook improved this year, the festival is back with small precautions, such as a lack of inflatable slides for kids to cut down on contact that could spread the virus. A kickoff dinner for the public will also not be a part of the festival this year due in part to concerns about indoor activities.
In advance of the festival this year, the Parktacular Miniature Art Hunt begins outdoors Thursday, June 9.
Artist William Hessian will hide 10 tiny pieces of artwork with the theme of cool treats, such as Popsicles, in some of St. Louis Park’s many parks. Hessian will reveal clues at williamhessian.com/arthunt each day during the hunt. Individuals who find the art, which measures less than 2 inches wide and tall, can keep the weather-proofed designs.
The festival itself will begin with the Splash Into Summer pool event 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the St. Louis Park Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Drive. Admission is free with a Parktacular button, available for $5 at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., and the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive. Along with admission to the pool and Rock the ROC concert events, the buttons are good for $1 off a pint of beer at Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 W. 35th St., during Parktacular. They will also be available at Parktacular events.
For the button design this year, Myers said she wanted a look that would be iconic for St. Louis Park. She said she immediately thought of the historic beehive oven and lilacs at Lilac Park, a small roadside green space by Highway 100 – once called Lilac Way – near Nordic Ware.
Myers approached the St. Louis Park Historical Society about the idea, leading her to discover a painting by St. Louis Park High School alum Katy Johnson Hallberg, currently of Prior Lake. Hallberg supported Parktacular using her art, which indeed features a beehive and lilacs. To match the dimensions of the painting, the button this year is rectangular instead of circular.
“It fit – it’s bright, colorful, it’s different than something we’ve done in the past,” Myers said.
Purchase of the button includes admission to the Rock the ROC Concert, at the Recreation Outdoor Center next to the Aquatic Park. The concert will feature the cover band FlashMob! 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 30. Food and beverages will be available for sale, with the St. Louis Park American Legion Post 282 providing alcoholic offerings.
A highlight of the festival, the Grand Day Parade, is set for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The route begins at Joppa Avenue and 40th Street, continuing west on 40th Street, north on Quentin Avenue, northeast on Park Commons Drive south of Wolfe Park, and northwest on Monterey Drive to the St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
The parade will feature Shriners’ boats and horses and a marching band as well as representatives from the Hopkins Raspberry Festival and other area celebrations.
The same day, the area will feature food trucks from noon to 9 p.m. along with a business expo noon to 5 p.m., environmentally-themed activities and demonstrations for Ecotacular 2-6 p.m.
Kidtacular that afternoon will include a fishing clinic, Boy Scouts activities, race cars on display and the creation of a community mandala with St. Louis Park artist Sandy Forseth. A mandala is a circular geometric design often used to represent the cosmos, with the word mandala meaning “circle” in Sanskrit. Forseth will draw the outline of the design, which kids can then color in.
The Saturday Concert in Wolfe Park will feature The Sofa Kings 6-9 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater. There is no cost to attend.
While there are no Parktacular Ambassadors for this year’s event due to previous cancellations, there will be a coronation for new ambassadors 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the St. Louis Park High School auditorium, 6425 W. 33rd St.
Juneteenth
On the final official day of Parktacular, the Juneteenth event will run noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the ROC.
Imani Jackson, the executive chef and owner of Chopped and Served and a Park High alum, will speak 12:30-1 p.m.
The Lioness will perform musical entertainment 2-3 p.m. while musician Jovonta Patton will follow 3-4 p.m. Representatives of Black-owned businesses and food trucks are scheduled for the event.
Parktacular organizers have long sought to recognize Juneteenth since the June 19 date often coincides with the festival’s timeline, Myers said.
“We wanted it to be authentic and just inspirational,” Myers said. “It’s something that we’ve wanted to do for years, but it’s just worked this year.”
Along with Parktacular, the city of St. Louis Park and St. Louis Park Community Education are sponsoring the Juneteenth celebration.
Myers noted that this year will be her first as president of Parktacular for a multi-day event.
She said, “It’s go time.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.