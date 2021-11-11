Orioles top Cooper 3-1 in final home match
St. Louis Park (5-22) closed out the volleyball season with a 3-0 loss to No. 2 seed Edina in the Section 6AAAA semifinal Oct. 27.
The Hornets won 25-12, 25-15, 25-8 to mark the end of coach Sam Hanlon’s first season as head coach of the Orioles.
Park spread the attack across seven hitters as Addison Chenvert and Murphy Fries each had four kills, Sophie Nagorski added three kills to lead the way. The Orioles used five different setters for 17 assists led by Sophia Bagne with five while Chenvert and Amara Schroeder each had four assists. Bagne picked up the two lone aces and Nagorski had the only block for Park. Senior Elsa Bergland had 11 digs, five serve receptions and two kills and Chenvert added nine digs.
Winning streak
Park came into section play riding the first winning streak of the season.
Hanlon kept perspective on the pair of wins, noting the teams weren’t comparable to the likes of the Metro West elite but did help add confidence heading into sections.
After closing out the St. Michael-Albertville Fall Classic with a 2-0 (25-13, 25-15) win over Minneapolis Henry, the Orioles picked up the fifth victory of the fall with a 3-1 (25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16) win over Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 19 in front of the Orioles faithful at Park High School.
The win over Patrick Henry featured seven kills from Bergland and Nagorski as the team hit .204. Anna Schroeder had 15 of the 19 assists and had four aces.
Bergland added nine digs to go with five digs each from Schroeder and Chenvert to end the two-day tournament on a high note.
As a senior captain, Bergland, “has always been a leader for this team – it’s no surprise that she was leading those nights,” Hanlon said. “She also is a great example for our younger players and that will be a great person to emulate in the future.”
As for Bagne and Schroeder as the two starting setters for the Orioles, Hanlon said expecations were high each game, not only for assists but also in serving.
“They are usually very good servers for us and that night was no different.
“For all servers, sometimes you just get on a roll- everything is feeling right. [Schroeder] was in the zone that night- I look forward to great things with her in the future.”
Park opened the STMA tournament with 2-0 losses to Southwest Christian and Stillwater before a pair of 2-0 losses to Bemidji and Andover on Saturday leading up to the win.
The Oct. 19 Metro West Conference win over Cooper featured 11 kills from Bergland and 10 kills from Nagorski.
Chenvert and Bergland led the way in digs with 16 and 15, respectively.
Schroeder and Bagne were the primary setters with 17 and 12 assists, respectively. The Orioles serve was dropping in for points as they had 16 aces including seven from Schroeder to go with five aces from Bagne and three from Victoria Schmelzle.
Huston Samoy blocked two shots and added two assists while Nagorski had one block and three assists.
Looking ahead to the future of the program, Hanlon is optimistic with the number of great players returning with a varsity season under their belt.
