The St. Louis Park School District is planning to provide virtual learning for students who are interested during the next school year.
Like other districts in the state, St. Louis Park Public Schools alternated between online, in-person and hybrid learning during much of the pandemic. As a result of statewide restrictions that emerged on what schools could provide online learning after most students returned to in-person classes, St. Louis Park moved to provide virtual learning through Eden Prairie Schools this school year. However, the St. Louis Park School District is seeking state certification to become an online education provider itself going forward.
Olivia Tolzin, assistant principal at Aquila Elementary School, will lead Park Virtual while continuing her work at Aquila as well.
The district has been working to communicate plans for Park Virtual to parents and students.
“We want Park Virtual to provide similar experiences connected to the mission and core values of our organization as any student attending school in a brick-and-mortar facility (would have),” Superintendent Astein Osei told the St. Louis Park School Board last month.
District staff will teach the students virtually, the superintendent said.
“We’re going to work to have all of the experiences be student-centered,” Osei said. “We’ll be partnering with families and really trying to engage our students to be really supportive contributing members to our community here in St. Louis Park.”
Other school districts with successful online programs have effectively worked with families consistently and regularly, he added.
“As we’re building this, we’re really looking at strategies to maybe even have more frequent interaction with parents and guardians than we currently do even in our brick-and-mortar setting,” Osei said.
The school would include both live and asynchronous learning, meaning that students would engage with teachers and other students in real time at times and work on their own at other times.
The district has a vision of serving not only St. Louis Park families but students across the state, Osei said.
“We’re going to need exceptional educators who are truly committed to educating students in a virtual format,” he said.
Literacy will be the foundation of elementary school programming, he said. For kindergarten through fifth-grade students, the academy will have an emphasis on live instruction and more structure.
“What we’ve tried to the best of our ability to do is replicate a schedule that would be similar to what students may experience in person but also being mindful of the fact that we want to create opportunities for students to engage in enrichment and independent learning opportunities that will take them away from being in front of their screens,” Osei said.
The schedule would allow students who want to participate in elementary school band or orchestra to do so simultaneously with students attending in person.
At the middle school level, students would participate in daily live and asynchronous experiences. Osei noted that the district will not have the capacity to offer the same wide variety of electives to which in-person students will have access due to staffing and enrollment limitations. Students would have access to core content areas, Spanish, physical education and a different elective opportunity at each grade level.
“It’s my hope is that as we continue to build this program that we’ll be able to be inclusive of more elective opportunities for students in grades six through eight,” he said.
Students at the high school level would have the most ability to work independently and at their own pace. The district would take advantage of an online program with Intermediate District 287 to provide more supplemental programming for electives.
“It would rival if not be better than any online provider in the state regarding elective options,” Osei said.
Board Chair Anne Casey agreed, saying, “It’s really tailored for a virtual environment, and they have a huge variety. So that’s going to be a great resource for us.”
The district is hoping that each senior takes at least one Postsecondary Enrollment Options class for college credit or an Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate course.
“I think that is going to be a piece that separates us from most other online or virtual providers in the state,” Osei said.
The district plans to begin enrolling students after receiving final state approval for the virtual academy.
After Boardmember Ken Morrison inquired whether the district had been working on distance learning before the pandemic, Osei said they had been adding digital capacity but added, “I would say that the pandemic truly opened our eyes to the interest of families in having this as an option.”
More than 100 St. Louis Park School District students signed up for virtual learning with Eden Prairie Online this year.
“That was an indication to us that there’s a high level of interest in our community,” Osei said. “Recognizing that we want to meet those needs, this year we’ve started an initiated the process with the Minnesota Department of Education to formally become an online provider.”
Morrison also inquired about how physical education classes would work. Osei said he believes the best virtual experiences involve a physical education teacher discussing personal physical education goals with individual students and designing plans and goals for each of them based on their access to equipment and space at home. Classes could include a group using Zoom or Google Meet all doing calisthenics or working independently and checking in with an instructor on their progress.
In response to another question by Morrison about PSEO, Osei said the district will promote concurrent enrollment options taught by St. Louis Park teachers. However, Osei said students could use other options, including virtually or physically attending a college campus.
Boardmember C. Colin Cox said he had heard from a parent who moved out of the district but wanted to stay connected to St. Louis Park Public Schools. The district’s teachers and mission can attract families who have moved out of the district’s borders, he said.
Osei remarked, “This is a strategy that we’ll be using to hopefully allow ourselves to remain competitive and hopefully increase enrollment.”
He also thanked Eden Prairie Schools for coming to an agreement with the St. Louis Park School District to allow students access to Eden Prairie Online while still being considered St. Louis Park students.
Osei said, “In a day and age where there’s so much competition for kids, to have another public school district partner with us in that manner, I think it means a lot.”
More information about Park Virtual is available at slpschools.org/academics/park-virtual or by calling 952-928-6049.
