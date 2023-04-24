St. Louis Park track and field boys coach Kelson MacKenzie is excited about the spring season for several reasons including a complete coaching staff and “some of the best student-athlete leadership we’ve ever had with this program.”
MacKenzie begins his fifth season in his current role and ninth season coaching the mid/distance runners at Park. First-year girls’ head coach Wyatt Scheu begins his fourth season as the sprints coach as well.
Ten assistant coaches make up the staff including program alums, coaches/teachers in the district and members of the high school’s hall of fame.
Senior captains Sebastian Tangelson and Jimmy Hager return with high expectations to build on state performances from last June.
Tangelson placed eighth in the triple jump at state and will represent the Orioles at the Hamline Elite Meet in St. Paul. He is also state-ranked in the 300 hurdles.
Hager was the section 110-meter hurdles champion. He also ran the opening leg for the school-record setting 4x100 relay in 43.50. The previous record of 43.3 was set in 1979 using a manual hand-times which adds 0.24 for comparison to fully-automatic times. Joining Hager in the relay was since-graduated Seth Johnson and Carlos Anguita-Smith and returning junior Oliver Tadewald.
Boys captains including senior Denly Lindeman with juniors Daniel Zilka, Jakob Eenigenburg and Zeke Rischall.
Senior Henry Eaton is ranked among the top 100 performances in the state in the shot put last season.
On the girls side, junior Jersey Miller is back as the reigning 3,200-meter champion in the Metro West Conference and the Orioles own the 4x800 relay title in the conference, despite the foursome of Alma Beaton, Fredonia Zeigle, Kate Holden and Selam Maher graduated in 2022.
Captains include seniors Shantell Harden, Zoe Gutz and Fiona Schaack and juniors Hanna Wilsey, Miller, Ruby Massie and Vesna Dennison.
Each team finished sixth in the conference championships out of 10 teams last season.
“Our captains are extremely committed and partnered with the coaches to help everyone achieve success,” MacKenzie said. “We have some standout returners, many future stars and a large contingent of newcomers who have shown from day one that they are eager to get fit and willing to trust the process of navigating a tough sport. We are aiming for top-four finishes for both gender divisions at the Metro West Championships in May, and a few have individual aspirations of continuing their season past the section meet.”
MacKenzie hopes to continue working toward a true partnership with the middle school track program, have consistent attendance and instill a competitive spirit in practice, “that will foster confident performances at meets.”
Armstrong Invite
Park kicked off the season a the Robbinsdale Armstrong Invite April 14 as the boys and girls each finished seventh among nine teams.
Gutz won the 100-meter dash for the girls in 17.81, while Massie was second in the high jump clearing 4-foot-8.Miller was third in the 3,200 in 11:46.00.
For the boys, sophomore Cordell Birden was second in the 100 dash in 11.44, Lindeman was third in the 3,200 in 10:39.04, and Eenigenburg was fourth in the 400 in 52.90.
The 15-team Osseo Invitational took place April 20 with the teams placing seventh. Rosemount swept the boys and girls titles.
Birden won the 100 in 11.62 and was third in the 200 in 23.84.
Eaton was third in the shot put going 48-1 and sophomore Ace Thomas was fifth in the high jump clearing 5-6.
Wilsey was second in the 800 in 2:26.70 while Miller and sophomore Nora Lindeman each placed third in their respective events. Miller covered the 1,600 in 5:28.59 and Lindeman covered the 3,200 in 11:45.32.
Two Orioles relays placed third including the 4x100 team of Anna Williams, Amara Schroeder, Dennison and Embriah Iyamba in 55.63. The 4x400 relay of Dennison, Miller, Healey and Wilsey finished in 4:26.28.
