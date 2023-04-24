St. Louis Park track and field boys coach Kelson MacKenzie is excited about the spring season for several reasons including a complete coaching staff and “some of the best student-athlete leadership we’ve ever had with this program.”

MacKenzie begins his fifth season in his current role and ninth season coaching the mid/distance runners at Park. First-year girls’ head coach Wyatt Scheu begins his fourth season as the sprints coach as well.

