Orioles blank Richfield then edge out Waconia
St. Louis Park boys tennis is off to a 2-4 start following Thursday’s 4-3 Metro West Conference win over Waconia, the day after a 7-0 win at Richfield.
Park senior Sam Wolden improved to 5-1 in the No. 1 singles position after a 6-1, 6-0 win over Waconia’s Austin Droeger. Crew Lund and Frankie Robello followed with sweeps at second and third singles, respectively.
Park’s No. 2 doubles team of Asher Shertok and Logan Peterson won their match 6-1, 6-1. The top doubles team of Thomas Halverson and Isaac Joseph lost a third-set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 to Waconia’s Carben Dock and Cooper Burman.
Against Richfield, Park’s top three singles players lost a combined two games. Wolden shutout Richfield’s Jordan Timm 6-0, 6-0 while Lund beat Richfield’s Max Lindley 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Robello beat Richfield’s Jonas Taylor 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.
No. 1 doubles team of Halverson and Joseph won 6-0, 6-1 while Shertok and Peterson won 6-1, 6-4 at second doubles and Nate Schwietering and Ari Lissauer won at third doubles 6-3, 6-3 against Tenzin Jigdral and Trace Rutherford.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated Park 6-1 on April 24 with the lone Orioles point coming from Wolden who downed Noah Hong at first singles 6-2, 6-0. BSM’s Chase Field defeated Lund at second singles 6-3, 6-0 and Avery Nelson beat Robello 6-0, 6-2 at third singles.
BSM swept the three doubles matches including the closest match coming at No.3 as Nick Nordstrom and Jacob Wessling beat Peterson and Wickberg 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.
At No. 1 doubles BSM’s Matt Robinson and Blake Wagener defeated Halverson and Joseph 6-2, 6-1. In the second doubles match of Lance Hoover and Oliver Bastian defeated Schwietering and Lissauer 6-0, 6-1.
