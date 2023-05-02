Orioles blank Richfield then edge out Waconia 

St. Louis Park boys tennis is off to a 2-4 start following Thursday’s 4-3 Metro West Conference win over Waconia, the day after a 7-0 win at Richfield.

Sam Wolden
St. Louis Park senior Sam Wolden improved to 5-1 after three wins during last week’s action as the Orioles No. 1 singles player. In this photo, Wolden beat Richfield’s Jordan Timm 6-0, 6-0 on April 26.

