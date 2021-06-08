Coach Linda Gust says smallest-ever group made the most of opportunity
St. Louis Park synchronized swimming wrapped up the season with a fifth-place finish at the state meet scoring 61 points while placing in 11 events.
Longtime head coach Linda Gust was grateful to be able to compete this year, during the pandemic. “Our swimmers have worked so hard this season to achieve their goals,” she said as this was the smallest team she has coached. “We have a remarkable group of swimmers.”
It was a historical season for the Orioles for several reasons. Park remains the only Metro West Conference champion in six seasons. Edina ended the Orioles run on Central Section championships at 24 seasons as this was the 25th season with a section meet.
Captains included seniors Maya Lee and Bella Steward and junior Mona Regan.
Park had 16 of 19 routines compete at state. The Orioles claimed three second-places including Maya Lee (Extended Solo); Rachel Katzovitz and Mae Turman (Long Duet); Averie Chism, Katzovitz and Turman (Long Trio).
The team or Leila Campbell, Lucy Hammerstrand, Lily Olson, Ada Turman, Mae Turman and Maren Wilsey placed third in Long Team. Fourth place finishes for Extended Duet (Maya Lee and Bella Steward) and Extended Trio (Campbell, Steward and Wilsey).
Stillwater captured the state title with 154 points ahead of runner-up Wayzata (84 points), third-place Forest Lake (80 points), fourth-place Edina (64 points) and fifth-place Park (61).
Before state, Park placed second at the Central Section meet, won by Edina with 160 points followed by Park with 149 points, Maple Grove-Osseo-Park Center with 41 points and Bloomington with 28 points.
Park had 16-of-19 routines advance from sections to state as the top seven routines sore points toward the overall team score and the top four qualify for state.
Central section winners including Long Team with Campbell, Hammerstrand, Olson, Ada Turman and Mae Turman.
The Orioles won the Metro West Conference by winning both figure meets against Bloomington (29-0) and Prior Lake (27-2) along with three routine meets against Bloomington (37-6), Richfield (35-10) and Blake (36-11).
