Eighth-grader Lydia Cameron earned two, fourth-place finishes
St. Louis Park girls swimming and diving culminated the season at the Section 6AA finals on Nov. 13 at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul.
The Orioles placed sixth with 183 points among the eight teams, 12 points clear of St. Paul Academy/Highland Park, while Minneapolis Southwest was 116 ahead of the Orioles in fifth place.
Park had entrants qualify for the finals in eight events including all three relay events.
Individually, the Orioles were led by eighth-grader Lydia Cameron, who was fourth in two events, including the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.21 seconds (1:55.06 was the state-qualifying standard). She was fourth in the 500 free in 5:26.90 (5:10.01 state standard).
She anchored the Orioles 200-and 400-free relays, which placed sixth and fourth, respectively. Park’s 400-free relay team of junior Fiona Long, sophomore Stephanie Stone, senior Tenzin Dedhen and Cameron finished in 3:52.99 (3:39.68 state standard).
Park’s 200-free relay of Dedhen, sophomore Mae Turman, freshman Mae Guttenfelder and junior Stella Rostal finished in 2:02.44 (1:40.00 state standard).
Rostal was fifth in the 200 Individual Medley in 2:21.79, less than three seconds behind Armstong’s Lucia Freed’s time of 2:18.90. Rostal was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.65 (1:07.12 state standard).
Dedhen was sixth in the 100 back in 1:05.43 (58.60 state standard) and ninth in the 200 IM in 2:23.98 while Guttenfelder was 16th in 1:10.66.
Stone was ninth in the 100 fly in 1:04.92 and 14th in the 200 free in 2:08.73. Senior Elizabeth Schoenecker was 16th in the 100 back in 1:08.85.
Freshman Emily Foster was 11th in the 500 free in 5:44.48 and Turman was 11th in the 100 back in 1:17.87.
The state meet is set for Nov. 18-20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Thursday’s diving prelims begin at noon for Class A and 6 p.m. for Class AA.
Swimming prelims are set for noon for Class A and 6 p.m. Class AA. Swimming and diving finals will be on Saturday, noon for Class A and 6 p.m. for Class AA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.