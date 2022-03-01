Orioles qualify four swimmers in five events for state
Bookended by third-place finishes at the Section 6AA boys swimming and diving finals Feb. 26, St. Louis Park placed second behind host Edina but is sending four swimmers to compete in five events.
The Orioles opened the meet by going third in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 40.05 seconds with the group of sophomore Henry Salita, junior Miles Nordling, senior Hiro McKee and junior Miles Rost. Edina won the event at 1:33.84 (state-qualifying time was 1:38.70).
Park closed out the meet with a third-place time in the 400 free relay including senior Andre Barajas, freshman Henry Berg, McKee and senior Luke Leonidas in 3:17.88 (state-qualifying time was 3:16.75). Edina won in 3:07.31.
Both Edina times earned All-American Consideration honors.
McKee advanced to the state meet with a second-place finish in the 100 fly in 51.09 and sophomore Dan Cameron was fifth in 54.61. McKee also qualified for state in the 200 Individual Medley with a fifth-place finish in 1:56.73, ahead of the state-cut time of 1:57.69.
Nordling placed fourth in the 100 free in 47.85, beating the state standard time of 48.20 to advance to state. He was also third in the 100 breaststroke in 59.51.
Barajas qualified for state in the 500 free with a fourth-place finish in 4:42.47, beating the state-cut time of 4:46.03. He was also fourth in the 200 free in 1:47.58 while Berg was eighth in 1:54.54. Berg was also sixth in the 500 free. Freshmen Finley Berry and Charlie Rost were seventh and ninth, respectively in the 500 free. Rostal was 12th in the 200 free and Senior Benen Cotter was 13th.
The Orioles 200 free relay team of Rost, seniors Harris Keekley and Tenzin Gyaltso and Barajas was sixth in 1:36.95.
In the 50 free Rost was 10th, Salita was 13th and Keekley was 16th. Gyaltso was 10th in the 100 fly.
In the 100 free, freshman Magnus Smith was 14th and Rost was 15th.
The Class A and AA state meet is set for Friday and Saturday, March 4-5 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. Prelims are Friday with finals on Saturday. Class A starts at noon and Class AA at 6 p.m. each day.
