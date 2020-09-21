St. Louis Park girls’ swimming picked up a 49-42 win over Bloomington Jefferson in a Metro West Conference dual meet at St. Louis Park High School Sept. 15.

Grace Loveland won the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:31.59) and the 100 free (1:00.80) while swimming the third leg for the runner-up 200 Medley Relay which finished in 2:09.54. Lily Metzler, Gabrielle Kruse and Greta Kulevsky made up the rest of the relay. 

Kruse won the 50 free ahead of teammate Maddie Doherty 28.10 to 28.72. Tenzin Dedhen won the 100 fly in 1:12.75 while teammate Stephanie Stone was runner-up in 1:14.66. The two were part of Park’s third-place 200 Medley relay which incudinged Ester Putzier and Maddie Doherty in a time of 2:12.83.

Elizabeth Grassley won the 500 free in 5:44.80 ahead of teammate Lydia Cameron in 5:54.56. 

Park wrapped up the team win by sweeping the top two places in the 200 free relay. The A relay team of Kruse, Kulevsky, Cameron and Grassley in 1:53.49 and B relay of Putzier, Schneider, Stone and Doherty was second in 1:57.67.

The Orioles swam exhibition in the remaining three varsity events. Dedhen had the top 100 back time of 1:09.66 and the Park 400 free relay team of Loveland, Cameron, Kulevsky and Grassley had the top time of 4:06.55 while Jefferson’s top relay had the second-best time of 4:06.57.

 

