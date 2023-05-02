Taybior drives in seven runs in 14-0 win over Mahtomedi

St. Louis Park softball picked up a second win of the spring in an emphatic 14-0 win over Mahtomedi in five innings on Saturday behind a three-hit shutout by pitcher Gabby Fadden.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments