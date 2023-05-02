Taybior drives in seven runs in 14-0 win over Mahtomedi
St. Louis Park softball picked up a second win of the spring in an emphatic 14-0 win over Mahtomedi in five innings on Saturday behind a three-hit shutout by pitcher Gabby Fadden.
Taybior drives in seven runs in 14-0 win over Mahtomedi
St. Louis Park softball picked up a second win of the spring in an emphatic 14-0 win over Mahtomedi in five innings on Saturday behind a three-hit shutout by pitcher Gabby Fadden.
Fadden issued one walk while striking out three batters over five innings of the first game of Saturday’s BSM/SLP Tournament at Aquila Park.
Eva Taybior highlighted the Orioles offense driving in seven runs while going 3-for-3 at the plate including a triple in the second inning, double in the third and walk in the fourth.
Later in the day, a late rally spoiled Park’s game against Holy Angels in a 7-4 final score.
The Stars opened the game with three runs in the top of the first inning before Park tied the game with four runs in the fourth inning. After leadoff singles by Martin and Sam Meyer, Rowan Jansen drove in Payton Loberg and Sadie Lund with a hard-hit, two-out single to centerfield.
Holy Angels’ Anya Anderson opened the game with a two-run single in the first inning then again came through with a big hit in the seventh inning. She hit a one-out line drive to centerfield scoring Autumn Johnson for what turned out to be the winning run, 5-4.
Holy Angels pitcher Leah Cierzan allowed four runs, one earned on three hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. She struck out four Park batters. Johnson kept the Orioles guessing allowing two hits over the opening 3 1/3 innings.
Holy Angels opened Saturday with an 11-6 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The Red Knights used a four-run fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead thanks to an RBI double by freshman Kaylee Coleman. Freshman Grace Bendickson drove in Coleman with a one-out single to left field before sophomore Brooklyn Riley drove in Reese O’Connell and Bendickson to take a 5-4 lead with two outs.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.