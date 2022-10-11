Lindeman, Healey finish among the top 12 on Oct. 4

St. Louis Park cross country resumed its schedule at the Victoria Lions Invite on Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm, site of the section meet later this month.

Nora Lindeman
Buy Now

St. Louis Park sophomore Nora Lindeman, left, leads a big group to the top of a hill on the course at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Lindeman was ninth overall in 20:12.30.
Jacob Skelly
Buy Now
Paxon Myers
Buy Now

St. Louis Park sophomore Paxon Myers posted the top boys time of 17:49.91 to place 37th overall.
Anna Healey
Buy Now
Katie Nelson
Buy Now

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments