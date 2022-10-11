Lindeman, Healey finish among the top 12 on Oct. 4
St. Louis Park cross country resumed its schedule at the Victoria Lions Invite on Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm, site of the section meet later this month.
The girls were eighth with 208 points out of 12 qualifying teams while the boys were 12th out of 16 teams.
Sophomores Nora Lindeman and Anna Healey led the way with ninth (20:12.30) and 12th places (20:21.50), respectively as Chanhassen junior Marissa Long won the race in 18:18.14 ahead of Waconia’s runner-up Madeline Lage (18:54.45).
Park junior Ruby Massie was 51st; senior Katie Nelson was 68th (23:00.77); sophomore Ellie Minnick was 73rd and seventh-grader Tess Carpenter was 80th.
The Oriole boys placed 12th with 286 points, 10 points ahead of 13th-place Waconia and 21 points behind eighth-place Prior Lake.
Park sophomore Paxon Myers led the team finishing 37th in 17:49.91 and senior Denly Lindeman was 42nd, sophomore Casey Howard was 56th, sophomore Will Carpenter was 70th and freshman Jacob Skelly was 81st to complete the team scoring. Grant Haggerty and John Erdmann were 85th and 88th, respectively.
Park ran at the Mankato East Invite on Oct. 12 before heading to Bloomington for the Metro West Conference Championships on Oct. 18. The Section 6AAA meet returns to Gale Woods on Oct. 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.