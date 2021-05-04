Boettcher home run helps Orioles jump ahead early on Jordan
St. Louis Park softball snapped a three-game skid by winning both games during Saturday’s six-team round-robin at Aquila Park hosted by Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The Orioles opened the day with a 7-5 win over Jordan thanks to a strong start, scoring all seven runs in the opening two innings.
Pitcher Marissa Boettcher not only earned the complete-game win but connected on a 3-run home run during a 6-run second inning.
Seven Park batters collected a hit and also scored a run in the complete team effort to pick up the win.
Maecee Alexander and Victoria Schmelzle each hit a double while Schmelzle, the starting catcher, was the only Oriole to collect two hits. Second baseman Ella Nguyen drew one of two walks and stole two bases.
Boettcher gave up five runs on seven hits with just one earned to pick up the complete-game victory. She walked three and struck out three.
The second game of the day saw the Orioles emerge with an 8-5 win over Aitkin, scoring multiple runs in three of the seven innings including a three-run fourth inning.
Sophia Meyer and Lund picked up two hits each including a double. Nguyen also picked up a pair of hits to go with a walk. Eva Tayboir drew two walks while Meyer and Alexander each scored twice.
Boettcher worked three innings allowing one unearned run on three hits in relief of starter Katie Crocker who gave up three runs on six hits.
