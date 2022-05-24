Orioles place 6th in final boys and girls team standings
St. Louis Park track came away from the Metro West Conference Championships with sixth-place finishes among the 10-team field at Chanhassen High School on May 18.
Newcomer New Prague swept the titles with the boys edging out Chanhassen 119-117.33. Park was sixth with 63 points, 13 points behind fifth-place Jefferson.
In the girls standings, New Prague scored 136.33 points while the next three teams were within seven points: runner-up Chaska (105), third-place Jefferson (102) and fourth-place Waconia (98).
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys placed ninth with 26.33 points and the girls were eighth with 38 points.
Sophomore Jersey Miller was the lone individual conference champion, finishing the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 55.96 seconds, while freshman teammate Nora Lindeman was fourth in 12:02.21 for a new personal best. She was fifth in the 1,600 run later in the meet in 5:24.95.
The Orioles’ all-senior 4x800 relay team of Kate Holden, Alma Beaton, Fredonia Zeigle and Selam Maher won a conference title in 10:10.16.
In the 800, Beaton was fifth in 2:22.88, Hanna Wilsey was eighth in 2:26.96 and Maher was ninth in 2:28.68.
Sophomore Ruby Massie was eighth in the triple jump with a PR of 32-8 3/4.
In the boys events, senior sprinter Seth Johnson was second in the 100 dash in 11.23 and was sixth in the 200 in 23.31. He was also second in the long jump going 20-2 1/4.
Junior hurdler Jimmy Hager was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.75 for a new PR.
Junior Sebastian Tangelson was second in the triple jump going 41-6 1/4 and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 42.72, a new PR.
The Orioles 4x100 relay of Cordell Birden, Johnson, Hager and Carlos Anguita-Smith was second in 44.37.
BSM was led by junior Vivienne Larson who was second in the 3,200 run in 11:59.66 which was a PR, along with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 run in another PR time of 5:26.86. Junior Anna Lervick was fifth in the triple jump going 33-9 1/2, sixth in the long jump with a PR of 15-5 1/2 and sixth in the high jump clearing 5 feet.
Sophomore sprinter Kiya Gilliand was third in the 100 and 200 dashes finishing 12.70 and 26.95, respectively setting PRs in each event.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Himie Brewer, Khalif Brown, Aiden Faherty and Elliott Huether finished third in 44.42 and the 4x200 relay was also third with Aiden Wahlstrom, Mitchell Thueringer, Jon Gettel and Diego Adair in 1:35.43.
Huether was fifth in the 200 dash in 23.26 and was seventh in the 100 dash in 11.53, both PR times.
