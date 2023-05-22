Chaska denies Orioles on Senior Night 10-7 

Senior Zach Helfmann, who plans to play football and baseball at St. John’s next season blasted his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning to extend the Orioles lead.

Danny Montanez
Park’s Danny Montanez went 1-for-1 driving in one run in a 10-7 loss to Chaska on Senior Night at Keller Field on May 16.
Zach Helfmann
Park senior Zach Helfmann went 3-for-4 with a home run in a 7-3 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 19. He added another home run in an 8-1 loss against Chanhassen on May 20.

