A doctor in charge of pediatrics for Park Nicollet and HealthPartners has received national recognition for her efforts to promote a vaccination that prevents cancer in most recipients.
The HPV Vaccine is Cancer Prevention Champion Award for Minnesota went to Dr. Andrea Singh, department chair of pediatrics and co-lead of the Children’s Health Initiative for HealthPartners and Park Nicollet. She practices at the Park Nicollet Clinic in Lakeville, according to Park Nicollet.
The awards program is led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Association of American Cancer Institutes and the American Cancer Society. The Minnesota Department of Health announced Singh’s selection as the winner for the state.
A description by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discusses Singh’s work with the HealthPartners Medical Group, which also includes Park Nicollet sites.
“Dr. Singh has created relationships and partnerships with several specialty groups throughout HPMG, specifically around the improvement in HPV completion rates,” the description states. “These include urgent care sites, HPMG dental clinics, and the Frauenshuh Cancer Center, which is specifically targeted for education around HPV vaccination for cancer prevention in lower performing clinics.”
The Frauenshuh Cancer Center is part of the Methodist Hospital complex in St. Louis Park.
Singh helps the medical group partner with the American Cancer Society through the society’s HPV Maintenance of Certification quality improvement initiative that is focused on HPV vaccination rates.
“Dr. Singh spearheads improvements in electronic efficiencies, to identify patients that need to start the HPV vaccine, as well as completion and catchup,” the description continues. “Specifically, Dr. Singh has helped develop the well-child overdue health maintenance alert for HPMG, which created several outreach registries for overdue visits and overdue immunizations.”
The registries are aimed at preventing missed opportunities and gaps in care, the description adds.
A bulletin from the Minnesota Department of Health says that while 60% of Singh’s patients ages 13-15 had completed the HPV vaccination series, the statewide rate for the age group is only about 42%.
Dr. Beth Averbeck, HealthPartners senior medical director of primary care, said in the state health department statement, “We’re proud to have Dr. Singh lead this important work for our organization and have seen great improvements in immunization metrics at Park Nicollet and HealthPartners clinics. She is a mentor to other clinicians in teaching them how to effectively talk about this vaccine, and she is a trusted resource for her patients in educating them on why this vaccine is so important to get on time.”
Health officials recommend that girls and boys receive the vaccine when 11 or 12 years old. Vaccination rates for the vaccine lag behind the rates for other vaccines recommended at that age, according to the state health department.
Nearly 35,000 people are diagnosed by a cancer caused by an HPV infection annually in the United States, according to CDC statistics. The federal organization estimates that more than 90% of the cancer diagnoses could have been prevented through vaccination.
The award goes to one individual in each U.S. state and territory, the District of Columbia and each country with a comprehensive agreement with the United States, such as the Federated States of Micronesia. Immunization programs provide nominations. Winners must have an HPV vaccine series completion rate of 60% or higher for adolescent patients.
Information about winners is available at cdc.gov/hpv/champions/index.html.
