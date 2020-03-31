The Metro West Conference recognized its top performers on the court, pool, rink, ski trail and classroom with All-Conference, Honorable Mention and Academic All-Conference honors.
Basketball, hockey and gymnastics teams were decided by coaches while swim and Nordic teams were decided by performance in conference meets.
Girls basketball
St. Louis Park continued to build on its recent run of strong performances with a second-place finish (9-3) in the conference while Chaska went 12-0 to win the conference.
Park received the No. 3 seed in a loaded Section 6-4A tournament and advanced to the semifinals before eventual runner-up Wayzata 71-64.
Senior Shayla Miller joins juniors Raegan Alexander and Kendal Coley as All-Conference honorees in addition to each surpassing 1,000 career points this season. Senior guard Jordyn Turek earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Miller also earned Academic All-Conference honors.
Alexander, Coley and Miller led the way averaging 16.6, 15.5 and 11.6 points per game through 25 regular-season games, respectively. Alexander and Coley averaged 9.5 and 7.4 rebounds per game while Turek and Miller each averaged 3.9 rebounds.
Boys basketball
Park played one of the toughest schedules during head coach David Breitenbucher’s tenure to go 12-16, reaching the Section 6-4A semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Robbinsdale Cooper 63-61.
The Orioles posted an 11-15 regular-season record and went 8-4 to place third in the Metro West Conference, two games behind runner-up Cooper while Chaska earned the conference title with and 11-1 record.
Senior Cole Ewald and junior Paris Johnson garnered All-Conference honors while seniors Aaron Ellingson and Erik Piehl each shared two awards including All-Conference Honorable Mention and Academic All-Conference.
Johnson led the team averaging 19.1 points per game, Ewald with 10.3 points, Ellingson with 9.5 points and Ellingson with 6.5 points during 24 regular-season games.
Boys hockey
Both teams that call the St. Louis Park rec center home each won six Metro West Conference games to place among the top three teams in the six-team conference. Benilde-St. Margaret’s won its second conference title in three seasons going 6-1-0 for 18 points ahead of Chaska 8-2-0 with 16 points and third-place St. Louis Park with a 6-3-0 record and 12 points.
Orioles senior goaltender Will Pinney led a group of five Orioles honored by the conference after going 16-10-0 with a 2.75 goals against average and a .901 saves percentage. He had three shutouts in his fourth season starting.
Pinney plans to join the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL for the 2020-21 season, following in the steps of current Gopher Jonathan Sorenson and Clarkson University commit Luke Mobley.
Senior forward Avery Pittman hit the 50-point mark with an assist in a 6-3 section loss to Cretin-Derham Hall. He also led the team with 26 goals.
Junior Jack Wandmacher was second in scoring with 44 points including a team-best 33 assists. He picked up a goal and assist against CDH.
Junior Sam Berry patrolled the blue line with 30 points including 24 assists and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. Classmate McCabe Dvorak was third in scoring with 42 points on 28 goals including five game-winners.
Academic All-Conference honors went to Jacob Johnson, Alex Riley, James Sorenson and Jacob Young.
Boys swimming
St. Louis Park had 10 swimmers land on the All-Conference list including Zachary Affeldt, Andre Barajas, Connor Coleman, Daniel Lainsbury, William Mathews, Hiro McKee, Miles Nordling, Benjamin St. Clair and Hayden Zheng. Daniel Cameron was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention list. Matthews and Zachary Weiser made it on the Academic All-Conference team.
Nordic skiing
St. Louis Park had four All-Conference skiers on the list including Tait Myers, Rakesh Plantz, Daniel Shope and Daniel Walsh. All-Conference Honorable Mention honors went to Addison Chenvert, Olivia Etz, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Max Gohman, Ella Hammerstrand, Ivy Houts, Josh Krueger and Jersey Miller.
Academic All-Conference honors went to Mia Cahalan, Patrick Djerf, Elliot Etz, Hammerstand, Isabel Kjaer, Margaret Klein, Plantz, Amelia Ryan and Ashley Walsh.
Gymnastics
St. Louis Park’s Josie Bryant was the lone gymnast on the All-Conference squad while Gabriella Diaz-Dorholt and Sophia Earle earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.