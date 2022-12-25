St. Louis Park (3-3) rebounded from a 4-1 loss to Edina on Dec. 15 by outscoring Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper and Holy Angels by a combined 9-3 margin last week.

Orioles junior Griffin Krone extended his scoring streak to four games after closing out a 4-2 win at Holy Angels with the final goal late in the Dec. 20 contest.

Henry Schultz
St. Louis Park junior defenseman Henry Schultz picked up a goal and assist during a 5-1 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 17. He has six points on the season including two assists in a 4-0 win over Hopkins on Dec. 13.

