St. Louis Park junior defenseman Henry Schultz picked up a goal and assist during a 5-1 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 17. He has six points on the season including two assists in a 4-0 win over Hopkins on Dec. 13.
St. Louis Park (3-3) rebounded from a 4-1 loss to Edina on Dec. 15 by outscoring Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper and Holy Angels by a combined 9-3 margin last week.
Orioles junior Griffin Krone extended his scoring streak to four games after closing out a 4-2 win at Holy Angels with the final goal late in the Dec. 20 contest.
Park was outshot 29-23 as sophomore Max Rider opened the scoring just under four minutes into the game played at Richfield Ice Arena. The Stars tied the game three minutes later as the 1-1 score stood until senior defenseman Eli Puchner scored on the power play three minutes into the third period. Mason Amelse and Cole Taylor assisted on the goal. Almost four minutes later it was senior Miles Rider’s turn to score his first goal of the season with assists from Amelse and Max Rider.
Junior goalie Josh Middleton made 27 saves in the win, three saves off hits season-high 30 saves made against Edina in the impromptu game after Grand Rapids couldn’t make it to Braemar Arena in time for the game which was part of the Edina Holiday Classic and broadcast on Bally Sports North.
During the broadcast on BSN, coach Tyler Broderson said the team wasn’t asked until midday if they would be interested in playing.
Middleton saved 19-of-20 shots he faced for a 5-1 win at Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 17.
Junior Drew Hoenie scored just under eight minutes apart in the first period and helped set up an Amelse goal late in the period to help the Orioles build a 3-1 lead.
Power play goals from Henry Schultz and Krone gave the visitors the 5-1 lead.
The start of the 3-of-4 wins for Park came in a 4-0 win over Hopkins on Dec. 13.
Along with Max Rider’s goals, Krone and Amelse accounted for the Orioles goals as they outshot the Royals 35-22.
Park will take part in The Premiere Holiday Classic in the Park at the rec center along with Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dec. 27-29. The Orioles opened against Champlin Park on Dec. 27, BSM on Dec. 28 and end against Chanhassen at noon on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Park resumes play in the new year at the same Storm team on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.
