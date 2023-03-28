Nominees will be accepted through Sept. 1

Plans are in the works to recognize the next class of the St. Louis Park High School Athletic Hall of Fame next spring.

St. Louis Park High School

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments