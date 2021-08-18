The 2021 class will be inducted at Golden Valley CC Sept. 19
After not inducting a St. Louis Park High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class last year, the 2021 class will be inducted during a ceremony and banquet Sunday, Sept. 19 at Golden Valley Country Club.
This year’s class is a highly-decorated group of eight athletes, two coaches, two Lifetime Achievement Awards and two Teams of Distinction.
Of the eight individuals, five were three-sport athletes, meaning they played different sports as the seasons changed.
The 1994 girls synchronized and 1955 boys cross country teams, both state champions, will be honored as Teams of Distinction.
Dan McEachran and Jeff Diamond will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Coaches Brad Brubaker and Linda Gust will enter the hall for their respective contributions as coaches.
This is the first of two stories about this year’s class. The rest of the honorees will be included in a story that will run in the Aug. 24 edition.
Jeff Diamond (1971)
A member of the Minnesota Vikings front office for 23 years, including Vice President of Football Operations from 1991-1998, Jeff Diamond’s last season was the 1998 team that went 15-1 during the regular season. He would go on to be named NFL Executive of the Year by the Sporting News before leaving for Tennessee. He first joined the Vikings in the public relations department in 1976.
Diamond would be the Titans president and chief operating officer from 1999-2004, including a run to Super Bowl XXXIV, which Tennessee lost to St. Louis 23-16.
Tennessee receiver Kevin Dyson was tackled one yard short of the endzone by Rams linebacker Mike Jones as time expired. Rams QB Kurt Warner was named MVP of the Super Bowl for orchestrating the “Greatest Show on Turf” to a back-to-back Super Bowl title.
After retiring from the Titans, Diamond remained in Nashville, working for various media outlets as a University of Minnesota graduate with a degree in journalism with minors in business and political science.
Four years ago the Diamonds returned to the Twin Cities where their daughter and her family were living, meaning he can see the four grandchildren much more often.
Diamond continues to cover sports, the National Football League and the Minnesota Vikings for various outlets including ESPN, SKOR North and through his podcast “The Vikings Update Show” on Jim Souhan’s Talk North Podcast Network.
Diamond followed Mark Rosen as sports editor of the St. Louis Park ECHO, the student-run newspaper. Close friend Thomas Friedman was an editor of the ECHO at the time and has gone on to a prolific career with the New York Times and as a best-selling author.
Andy Cheesebro (2004)
Cheesebro earned 11 varsity letters as an Oriole, representing the school at five state meets between cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field.
He was part of the 2003 state Nordic championship team and the runner-up team the next winter. Individually, he was second in the classic portion of the 2004 meet and fifth in the 2003 pursuit (classic and skate) meet. A three-time Section 5 medalist, Cheesebro was a two-time conference champion. Away from high school, he was named an All-American as a junior and senior while competing at Junior Nationals. Longtime Nordic coach Dough Pederson said Cheesebro was a team-oriented leader who pushed himself and others to excel.
He earned four letters in track including the Section 5 title in the 1,600-meter run, qualifying him for the state meet in 2004, the season he was a senior captain and also earned All-Conference honors.
In cross country he earned three letters including a trip to the state meet in 2003 as a senior captain.
Cheesebro lives in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where he is a sales manager for Honey Stinger, a sports nutrition company. In his free time, he skis and runs, competing in ultra marathons.
He credits Pederson and Jeff Gullord for taking him from an immature freshman trying to make the team to a senior trying to win state championships.
Cheesebro thanked his parents for their time and energy to support his athletic endeavors, especially with his three siblings Will, Tim, and Katie who made each race seem like a big family event with so many relatives showing up to support the family at races.
Fletcher Terrell III (2002)
Even though his grandmother hated football and his mother was extremely reluctant to let him play, Fletcher Terrell III compiled a storied four-year varsity career not only in football, but also in basketball and track, before graduating in 2002. A nine-time letter winner for the Orioles, Terrell was a four-time defensive Most Valuable Player, earning four letters and three All-Conference honors. He was also named to the First Team All-State as a defensive back in 2000 and 2001. He went on to play in the U.S. Army All-American football game in 2001 in addition to the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
A key lesson was learned after missing the second week of two-a-day preseason practices as a sophomore. Then coach Andy Ewald was dropped to the bottom of the depth chart at each position. Ewald said Terrell would need to earn his way back on the team. “He worked hard in the next practices and ran every day after practice was over,” Terrell’s Hall of Fame biography said. He didn’t get in a single snap during a rainy road game at Duluth Eat but Terrell never missed another practice in high school, college, or professionally. “Terrell said he learned that everything you want in football or life you will have to work for and earn it. No one is going to give you anything.”
Ewald, now the activities director at Park, said Terrell was one of the hardest hitters he ever coached. “He played defensive back at about 160 pounds dripping wet but hit like a 220-pound linebacker,” Ewald said. “He was one of the most kind, thoughtful and loving kids on the field.”
After graduation, Terrell played four seasons at Washburn University earning All-Conference honors three times, All-Region and All-American honors twice each. He was invited to the Jacksonville Jaguars camp ahead of the 2007 season.
Terrell still holds the program record in the 200-meter dash as he earned four letters in track and field between sprints and long jumping events. He was a state entrant four times including a runner-up finish in the 4x200-meter relay and was sixth in the 100-meter dash final as a senior.
In basketball, he earned two letters and was named All-Conference in 2002.
Terrell lives in Topeka, Kansas with his wife Abby who was a state track champion sprinter (100 and 200 dashes) at Burton High School in Kansas and played volleyball at Hutchinson Community College and Missouri Western University. The couple has two children, Fletcher IV (10) and Aliviyah (8). Terrell works in manufacturing for Reser’s Fine Foods and the nonprofit, Omni Circle Group – Young Minds Determined to be Great.
Lindsay DeWall Hogan (1998)
Lindsay DeWall Hogan joins siblings Amber and Alison, daughters of Jim DeWall and Cari Obst to be inducted in the Park Hall of Fame.
DeWall Hogan is one of the most accomplished athletes to be honored as she excelled in four sports including soccer, basketball, and track and field. As a seventh-grader, she qualified for the state swim meet but later turned her attention to the soccer field as both sports compete in the fall.
A five-time state track entrant in the 800-meter run, she finished with 10 state medals (five All-Conference and four All-State honors) including her best performance being a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 runs in 1996 and 1998 ran a leg of the runner-up 4x800 relay team which still holds the school record. Tanna-Marie Simmons was part of that elite relay.
The Orioles went on to capture the 1998 state track team title, something she says was a thrill to be surrounded by so many great athletes and teammates.
A five-time letter-winner in soccer, she was joined by Amber on the soccer team who was a senior captain at the time and the only time they played on the same team. DeWall Hogan was named All-state in 1997 and All-Conference in 1996 and 1997. As a senior, she set the single-season record for penalty kicks scored.
DeWall Hogan was a four-time basketball letter winner including the captain as a junior and senior. She led the team in steals and assists during the 1997-98 season.
After high school, DeWall Hogan went on to play four years of soccer at Northwestern University and currently lives in Denver, Colorado with her husband Tom and three daughters. She has worked for the U.S. Olympic Committee for several years including seven Olympic and Paralympic Games and is currently the director of communications and marketing for Vail Resorts. Her husband is the head women’s volleyball coach at the University of Denver.
Rebecca Heltzer (1981)
Rebecca Heltzer was an 11-time letter winner for the Orioles as part of the soccer, basketball and softball teams, starting for the softball and soccer programs as a freshman, a rarity at that time.
Heltzer recalled playing softball within the city league at the nearby Edgewood Park – a slice of green along the railroad, she described. “As we needed gender balance I became ‘Bobby’ to play at times,” Heltzer said as it was the first time she saw Sue Kragseth, another outstanding softball player from Park who went on to play at the University of New Mexico. “She would get up to bat and pound the ball way over our heads when we played at the field that used to be at Oak Hills.”
Heltzer later played with Kragseth in various basketball and softball leagues into adulthood.
Being coached by Deb Wold in soccer and basketball was another fond memory for Heltzer. “His positive attitude and enthusiasm for the game was and remains inspiring today.”
Heltzer went on to play softball at Colorado State University in Fort Collins for one season. Her Rams were the lone team in the WAC with all scholarship players going against many collegiate powerhouses. “I had lots of fun,” she said.
After graduating from CSU with a B.S. in natural resource management, she returned to Minnesota to attend William Mitchell College of Law. Heltzer has practiced law since 1989 in the greater Twin Cities area. She lives in St. Paul with her partner of 26 years.
She also picked up hockey as a way to stay active, which turned into serving on the governing board in the early 1990s as a time when girls’ and women’s hockey was expanding rapidly. She stayed active with the sport as a referee for a few years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.