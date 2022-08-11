Emmanuel Iwe went from Joy AC, St. Cloud standout to MNUFC2 starter in just over one year

It has been a whirlwind rise through the ranks of Minnesota soccer for 2019 St. Louis Park High School graduate Emmanuel Iwe, who earned his first appearance with Minnesota United during the second half of the team’s blowout 4-0 win over Everton during a mid-July friendly.

Emmanuel Iwe

St. Louis Park High School 2019 grad Emmanuel Iwe, right, has gone from Joy AC to St. Cloud State to signing a pro contract with MNUFC2, the second-division team as part of Minnesota United FC. Iwe earned a spot with the Loons in a 4-0 blowout of Everton July 20.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments