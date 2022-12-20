Wilsey, Miller back to help guide strong group after another trip to state 

St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Nordic ski teams kicked off the 2022-23 Metro West season with a skate meet at Hyland Park Reserve on Dec. 8. 

Thomas Shope
Park’s Thomas Shope was eighth overall at the Dec. 15 Metro West Conference nordic ski meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The Orioles were third at the Dec. 8 freestyle meet and again at the Dec. 15 meet.
Jersey Miller
Park junior Jersey Miller was fourth overall at the Metro West Conference Classic meet on Dec. 15 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. She was third at the season-opening freestyle meet one week earlier. Park won the team titles at each event.
Ayelel Meyen
Park junior Ayele Myen was 13th then seventh at the two opening meets of the Metro West nordic schedule.

