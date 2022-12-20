Wilsey, Miller back to help guide strong group after another trip to state
St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Nordic ski teams kicked off the 2022-23 Metro West season with a skate meet at Hyland Park Reserve on Dec. 8.
Park girls had its five varsity skiers finish among the top 11 times to win the team title with 271 points, ahead of runner-up Bloomington by 14 points. The Orioles top two skiers finished among the three best times posted by juniors Hanna Wilsey (second) and Jersey Miller (third) led the way in 12:28.5 and 13:07.1, respectively in the less than 5K race. Classmates Addison Chenvert and Modesty Manion were eighth (13:50.1) and 10th (14:20.5) overall. Senior Rachel Katzovitz was 11th in 14:20.6 to complete the varsity scoring while junior Ayelel Meyen was 13th in 14:30.6 and freshman Kaylee Crump was 18th in 15:05.8 among the 53 finishers.
BSM was sixth with 112 points, with senior Cecilia Cronin leading the way with a 35th-place finish.
Orono took the boys’ title, 25 points clear of runner-up Bloomington while St. Louis Park was third (214) and BSM was fifth (168) among the seven teams.
Orono swept the top two spots with Miles Miner (10 minutes, 57.2 seconds) and Drew Houtari (11:35.9).
Park grouped its skiers together with four among 11 places starting with freshman Karlis Kreslins in 12:33.1 while junior Thomas Shoppe was 13th in 13:14.3, Finn Baron was 19th in 13:25.8, Nolan Crump was 21st in 13:30.7 and sophomore Lucas Tangelson was 24th in 13:36.5. Jake Skelly was 28th in 13:58.5.
BSM sophomore Dylan Casey was ninth in 12:31.3, senior Max Melancon was 14th in 12:45.1 and senior Kent Gerads was 20th in 13:28.8.
Classic race, Dec. 15
Skiers returned to Hyland one week later for the first classic-style race on Dec. 15 with the Oriole girls’once again coming out on top with 269 points compared to Bloomington’s 252 points.
Park’s Wilsey posted the best time of the day (18:30.4), beating out Orono runner-up Erica Kazin by 33 seconds.
Miller was fourth overall (21:04), one second behind Bloomington’s Jackie Larson and Park teammate Meyen was seventh (22:11.4). Katzovitz and Crump finished 11th (22:43.4) and 13th (23:26.1).
BSM was fifth led by senior Vivienne Larson who was 29th overall.
In the boys race, Bloomington beat out Orono for the top spot 268-244 with Park third place with 205 points and BSM was fifth with 161 points.
Casey and Melancon led BSM finishing fifth (18:54.9) and sixth (19:25.6), respectively.
Park grouped four of its five skiers among nine positions after Shope led the way with an eighth-place finish (19:48.8). Kreslin was 18th (21:10.7), Tangelson was 22nd (21:17.7), Crump was 25th (21:30.9) and Baron was 27th (21:38.7).
