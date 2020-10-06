Orioles squeeze past Chan in loaded wave at Metro West jamboree
St. Louis Park cross country took to Gale Woods Farms for the second time this season for a Metro West Conference jamboree, Sept. 30 ahead of this week’s conference championship meet.
The eight member-schools were divided into three waves with the Orioles running against Bloomington Jefferson and Chanhassen.
A lightning delay pushed back the start of the boys varsity race more than 30 minutes as a brief storm passed.
Park girls won their wave with 33 points, ahead of Chan (37) and Jefferson (56) points.
Park’s top scores, five-of-seven runners, were a slim 1:23 apart finishing among the top 10 in the wave and combined conference times.
“Our one-two punch of Jersey Miller and Fredonia Zeigle placed the girls with a second and fourth-place finish overall,” Orioles coach Chris Nordstrom said.
Miller was runner-up in a season-best time of 19:33.8 and Zeigle were fourth in 19:45.9.
Park junior Kate Holden was eighth in 20:45.2, eighth-graders Anna Healey was ninth in 20:53.8 and Nora Lindeman was 10th in 20:57.4.
Lindeman’s performance caught the attention of Nordstrom after blowing away her previous best time by a whopping 92 seconds.
“She ran outstanding and helped secure the team win for the girls,” Nordstrom said of the important role each runner plays in the team contest. “Overall, the team put out 40 season-best times at Gale Woods. Very excited for our kids to be running their best times at the end of the season.
Ruby Massie and Erin Brousseau placed 14th (21:28.2) and 15th (21:29.2), respectively.
Chanhassen junior Isabella Roemer won the wave and meet with a time of 18:38.5 and Jefferson sophomore Megan Lee was third place in 19:41.
The boys placed third with 65 points while Jefferson narrowly edged Chanhassen 29-32 points, respectively. Jefferson’s spread among its five scoring runners among the team’s seven runners on the course was also tops with 45 points while Park was 1:31 apart and Chan was 1:43.
In the wave, senior Maxwell Gohman was fifth in 17:40.5 followed by the remaining six Orioles finishing within six places of each other.
Nordstrom said Gohman, “ran the race of his life,” blowing past his previous best time by 40 seconds. “He was really excited and has put in a ton of time so it was great to that payoff.”
Freshman Griffin Krone and senior Danny Walsh also ran season-best times to place 13th in 18:33.6 and 14th in 18:36.9, respectively.
Denley Lindeman was 16th in 18:44.6, Jackson Thoe was 17th in 19:11.8, Tait Myers was 18th in 19:13.6 and Henry Nelson was 19th in 19:17.
When times were compiled with the entire conference, Gohman was sixth, Krone and Walsh placed 19th and 20th, respectively.
Adjusting to the smaller-format meets took some time, according to Nordstrom, instead of mass-starts with all of the varsity runners, teams are spread across waves with no more than 28 runners on the starting line at once.
“Obviously, the more kids in a race, the more competition and people feed off of. These kids have adapted really well and are super appreciative of being able to compete at all,” he said.
As for heading into this week’s conference championships, Nordstrom said, “We are as prepared as we can be, kids are peaking, we have run at Gale Woods twice now and the kids are used to the smaller meets and waves system. I think we are in a great position to put our best overall team race together.”
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s came up short against Chaska in the boys wave race, 22-35.
Sam Ryan and Mason Rokala were the second and fourth runners in the wave in 17:47.8 and 17:56.9, respectively.
In the girls race BSM’s Maggie Amaris was third in 22:48.8 and Lily Peterson was fifth in 22:51.5 in a wave race against Chaska. The Hawks won 20-36.
