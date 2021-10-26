Jersey Miller paced the Os with a fourth-place finish
St. Louis Park cross country coach Chris Nordstrom felt the girls team had the pieces in place to successfully defend its 2020 Metro West Conference title.
The team returned to the 2019 site, Hyland Greens Golf Course in Bloomington, for what has become the traditional home of the culminating conference meet after running at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista last year.
The Orioles scored 78 points to place third behind its biggest rivals in the field, including champion Jefferson (61 points) and runner-up Chanhassen (66 points), while fourth-place Waconia was 10 points back (88 points). New Prague was fifth (130), Chaska was sixth (132), Kennedy was seventh (208), Benilde-St. Margaret’s was eighth (210) and Orono was ninth (219).
Park sophomore Jersey Miller was fourth overall in 19 minutes, 22.84 seconds, while Chanhassen had two of the top three times led by sophomore Marissa Long winning the race in 18:32.88 and senior Izzy Roemer placing third (19:11.92). Jefferson junior Megan Lee was runner-up in 19:08.66 in her first race in over a month.
Nordstrom said the day didn’t go according to plan but credited Jefferson and Chanhassen for showing up and performing well. “Sometimes all you can do is tip your cap and keep your head up,” he said, as five runners earned honors.
Park helped pile up the team points with their second-sixth runner finishing 17th-21st in a span of just 15 seconds.
Senior Kate Holden was 17th (21:16.79), freshman Nora Lindeman was 18th (21:18.07), freshman Anna Healey was 19th (21:18.27), senior Fredonia Ziegle was 20th (21:23.01) and sophomore Ruby Massie was 21st (21:31.81). Eighth-grader Kaylee Crump was 48th in 22:44.83.
The top 5-of-7 times count for the points standings.
The top 10 runners earn All Conference honors and runners 11-20 earn an Honorable Mention.
BSM junior Vivienne Larson was 13th overall to lead the team in 21:02.65, junior Lily Peterson was 38th, senior Sophia Delagdo was 55th, eighth-grader Mira Wismer was 59th and junior Ellie Krusemark was 61st.
Boys
Jefferson also picked up the boys title, its first conference crown in the sport in 37 years, holding off Orono 57-to-61 points. Chanhassen was third (111 points), Benilde-St. Margaret’s was fourth (116), New Prague was fifth (123), Waconia was sixth (125), Chaska was seventh (134), Park was eighth (159), Cooper was ninth (254) and Kennedy was 10th (274).
Orono freshman Owen Chapman won it in 16:34.95 over Jefferson junior Adam Lueth, who was runner-up in 16:48.19.
BSM had three runners among the top 17 times, led by senior Emerson Foley, who placed ninth to garner All-Conference honors in 17:29.02. Sophomore Oliver Foley was 14th in 17:48.35 and freshman Mason Rokala was 17th in 17:49.77.
Park sophomore Griffin Krone was the top runner for the team with a 23rd-place finish in 18:11.40 and junior Denly Lindeman was 25th in 18:12.70, to earn All-Conference Honorable Mention. Freshman Paxon Myers was 31st in 18:19.31, senior Henry Nelson was 35th in 18:26.12 and eighth-grader Oliver Culp was 46th in 18:51.73.
Nordstrom felt the boys left all of their energy on the course. “The boys ran a gutsy race,” he said, in what is a deep and talented conference. “I look forward to bringing most of my boys team back next year and continuing to climb the ranks in a tough conference.”
Park and Hopkins will compete in the Section 6AAA meet at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista Wednesday, Oct. 27, after this edition goes to press. Also running in the meet will be Minneapolis South, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Robbinsdale Cooper, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn and Wayzata.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will run in the Section 6AA meet at Collinwood Park in Cokato Oct. 28. Other teams include Annandale, Breck, Litchfield, Mound Westonka, Orono, Dassel-Cokato, Delano, Holy Family Catholic, Rockford, Southwest Christian and Watertown-Mayer.
The three-class state meet is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
