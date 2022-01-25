After a 1-4 start to 2022, St. Louis Park girls basketball put together its first winning streak of the campaign with victories over Waconia and Robbinsdale Cooper in a span of three days.
The Orioles (6-7) stopped a three-game losing skid with a 65-61 home Metro West Conference win over Waconia Jan. 18 before a 52-44 win at Robbinsdale Cooper Jan. 20.
Park junior Shantell Harden took control of the game against Waconia with 28 points, while senior guard Selam Maher added 18 points. The pair converted a combined 9-of-10 free throws and made five 3-pointers, which proved to be vital to the final outcome.
Park led 22-20 at halftime against Cooper before pulling away on a 30-24 second-half run to put the conference game out of reach in the end. Harden and Maher once again guided the Orioles on the floor with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Sophomore guard Kiya Hegdahl returned to double-digits scoring with 16 points. She was limited to 6 points against Waconia and five points in a 65-43 loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Jan. 14.
Hegdahl was kept off the scoreboard in a 90-63 loss at Chaska the day before, Jan. 13. Two days before that she was on fire with 25 points in a brutal 70-69 overtime loss at another conference newcomer Orono Jan. 11.
Junior Jordan McMahon was one of four Orioles to score in double figures with 14 points, followed by Macee Alexander with 12 points. Harden finished with 10 points and Maher had 8 points. Orono countered with three scorers in double figures led by Kaila Youngs with 19 points, Lauren Knudson with 18 points and Mya Moore with 14 points. Knudson and Youngs also grabbed 7 rebounds each and the trio combined for 10 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.
Park sits fifth in the Metro West with a 4-4 record, while Chaska (13-1, 7-0) leads the pack followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-4, 7-1), Chanhassen (9-6, 6-2) and Orono (10-5, 5-2).
