Orioles score season-high 31 points ahead of Friday’s BSM game
St. Louis Park (2-1) picked up a 31-7 win at Two Rivers Friday with another road trip to play an unfamiliar foe.
The Orioles opened the season at Simley and returned east of 35E for the second time in three weeks as they won back-to-back games scoring a season-high 31 points.
“A lot of things worked for us – run and pass – it was a total team effort,” Orioles coach Jason Foster said. “From the onset, the kids were focused, which was nice to see.”
Quarterback Will Dvorak got it done with his arm and legs, including an opening 40-yard touchdown run after the Orioles defense forced a 3-and-out on the game’s opening drive. Two Rivers couldn’t capitalize on a fumble recovery as the Orioles defense forced another quick 3-and-out before Dvorak’s long touchdown run.
Foster said the team put in a good week of practice, from the film session to the final walk-through. “Everyone was locked in, we had a good plan going in and stuck to it,” Foster said as the coaches came up with a solid plan to contain the Two Rivers Wing-T offense.
The Wing-T focuses on running the ball with deception and misdirection to confuse the defense. “Our defense did an awesome job to make sure they kept on their keys. A lot of man-to-man and made sure they only got a couple of yards on us. We did a good job staying home and not over-pursuing the play.”
Linebackers Christian Arteaga and Zach Helftmann each had seven tackles, while Henry Bendickson led the team with eight tackles forced one fumble.
Ezra Hudson added five tackles and one interception.
Just before halftime, running back Deontez Ross, Jr. ran for a touchdown to give the visitors a 14-7 halftime lead.
The score capped off a two-minute offense with 14 seconds to go after Two Rivers cut the lead in half.
“It really was a perfect storm for our offense to score late,” Foster said, as Park scored last in the half and then began the second half with the football.
Dvorak connected with receiver Brady Walsh on a 32-yard touchdown four minutes into the second half before Ross scored from 4-yards out to push the lead to 28-7 with 9:17 to play. Kicker Nick Kent continued to nail his kicks this time from 25-yards out for the final points.
Dvorak completed 10-of-17 passes for 133 yards and ran for 109 yards.
Ross ran for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Walsh caught three passes for 56 yards, including the one touchdown. Marcus Hosfield had five catches for 55 yards.
Foster pointed to the linemen who helped the Orioles establish a rushing attack, including junior guards Henry Eaton and Zach Johnson.
“They were both mauling guys at their position and both will no doubt get recruited by colleges,” Foster said of the two. “Dvorak had another consistent game and makes plays that make your mouth drop.”
In addition to Ross in the backfield, the team welcomed back senior Zeke Oppegaard to the field with eight carries for 64 yards as he continues to heal from a broken collarbone.
