Helfmann tosses two touchdowns to Giovannelli Saturday
The St. Louis Park football team (3-7) picked up its first shutout of the season in a 21-0 final against Minneapolis Southwest in the Section 5AAAAA quarterfinal on Oct. 25.
Helfmann tosses two touchdowns to Giovannelli Saturday
The St. Louis Park football team (3-7) picked up its first shutout of the season in a 21-0 final against Minneapolis Southwest in the Section 5AAAAA quarterfinal on Oct. 25.
But, the Orioles struggled to match Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-2) a wild 62-31 shootout loss Saturday ending its season.
Zach Helfmann found Stefano Giovannelli for a pair of long touchdown passes in the opening quarter which saw six total touchdowns scored between the two teams.
Less than two minutes into the game Helfmann found Giovannelli for the opening score coming from 74 yards out. The pair hooked up again, this time on an 83-yard score but missed the two-point conversion to remain tied at 13-13 with 4:42 left in the opening quarter.
Armstrong added 28 points on four touchdowns before halftime to enter the break with a 41-13 lead.
Park’s Henry Bendickson returned an interception 19-yards for a touchdown, 3:02 into the second half time cut the deficit to 41-19.
Park’s Mason Amelse added a 94-yard kickoff return, one minute after the pick-six touchdown wit an Armstrong touchdown wedged between to make it a 48-25 contest.
Tuesday’s win featured touchdown runs by Giovannelli who ran six times for 70 yards. Sophomore running back AJ Foster had a season-high 137 yards and one touchdown.
Helfmann, a Park linebacker, led the unit with 12 total tackles including seven solos while defensive back Tony Kruse added a lone interception.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.