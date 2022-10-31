Helfmann tosses two touchdowns to Giovannelli Saturday 

The St. Louis Park football team (3-7) picked up its first shutout of the season in a 21-0 final against Minneapolis Southwest in the Section 5AAAAA quarterfinal on Oct. 25.

