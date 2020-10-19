Ziegle leads the Orioles with a 17th place overall
Fifteen boys cross country teams and 10 girls teams competed in waves at Gale Woods Farms for the Section 6AA meet on Oct. 13.
Both varsity races were close with Edina topping Minnetonka for the girls title with a tiebreaker as each team scored 48 points. The boys race was nearly as close with Robbinsdale Armstrong edging out Eden Prairie 49-50 for the win.
St. Louis Park girls scored 150 points to place sixth, 46 points clear of seventh-place Minneapolis Southwest and 19 points behind fifth-place Eden Prairie.
The top five scorers for Park should be back next season starting with junior Fredonia Zeigle who was 17th overall in 19:31.35, freshman Jersey Miller was 21st in 19:53.12 and junior Kate Holden was 32nd in 20:41.95. Eighth-graders Anna Healey and Nora Lindeman finished within eight seconds of each other. Healey was 40th overall in 21:14.55 and Lindeman was 42nd in 21:22.07. Park senior Erin Brousseau was 45th and freshman Ruby Massie was 61st.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls placed 10th with 301 points. Sophomore Lily Peterson led the team with a 53rd place finish in 22:08.82 and junior Maggie Amaris was 55th in 22:13.26. Seventh-grader Mira Wismer was 65th, sophomore Avery Nientimp was 66th, junior Sophia Delgado was 67th and seventh-grader Mia Black was 68th.
In the boys race, Park was ninth with 279 points, 28 points ahead of BSM and 109 points behind eighth-place Minneapolis Southwest.
Park senior Maxwell Gohman led the team with a 39th-place finish in 17:56.67, sophomore Denly Lindeman was 47th in 18:17.37, freshman Griffin Krone was 57th in 18:31.75, senior Daniel Walsh was 66th in 18:53.66, senior Tait Myers was 70th in 19:05.94, senior Jackson Thoe was 73rd in 19:32.53 and junior Henry Nelson was 76th in 19:58.21.
BSM was led by senior Sam Ryan’s 42nd overall finish in 18:08.68, eighth-grader Mason Rokala was 46th in 18:11.51, sophomore Diego Adair was 68th in 18:54.69, sophomore Ike Stelzer was 71st in 19:12.08, freshman Oliver Foley was 80th in 20:27.13, freshman Lucas Haenel was 82nd in 20:38.77 and sophomore Mitchell Thueringer was 89th in 21:06.49.
Jackson Thoe
Jersey Miller
Maxwell Gohman
Fredonia Zeigle
Kate Holden
Runners from left are Park’s Tait Myers, Daniel Walsh and BSM’s Diego Adair cover the trail at Gale Woods Farm during the Section 6AA meet last week.
