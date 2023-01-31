Red Knights top Chan 4-1 while Park dominates Kennedy for second time in eight days 

Tenth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s upset No. 3 Chanhassen 4-1 on Thursday in the first meeting this season of the two Metro West Conference powers.

Mason Amelse puck group
Park senior defenseman Mason Amelse has 18 points on six goals through 17 games this season. He had two goals and one assist in the Jan. 28 win over Kennedy.
Teddy Dahlin shields puck
Park’s Teddy Dahlin shields the puck away from a Kennedy skater during the Orioles 9-0 win on Jan. 20. The Orioles won the Jan. 28 rematch 9-1.

