Red Knights top Chan 4-1 while Park dominates Kennedy for second time in eight days
Tenth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s upset No. 3 Chanhassen 4-1 on Thursday in the first meeting this season of the two Metro West Conference powers.
The Red Knights used goals from Michael Risteau, Drew Stewart and Ben Norris in the opening period to set the tone for the highly anticipated contest.
Norris made it 4-0 with a power play goal coming nearly 11 minutes into the third period before the Storm broke up the shutout bid in the final minutes.
Storm starting goaltender Kam Hendrickson left after the first period giving up three goals on seven shots before Brady Marsh turned away 18-of-19 shots over the duration of the game.
BSM countered with Mason McElroy making 22-of-23 saves.
Two nights earlier BSM scored three times in each period for a 9-0 rout of Bloomington Jefferson at the rec center. Wes Berg completed the hat trick 9:02 into the third period after scoring twice in the opening period and added an assist.
Risteau, Stewart and Mason Minor each had two assists as they outshot the Jaguars 65-9. Brennan Champman picked up the win for the Red Knights.
The Red Knights visited Champlin Park on Jan. 18 emerging with an 8-2 win as they outshot the Rebels 39-29. The Rebels scored just under a minute apart to build a 2-0 lead in the opening period. Maceo Phillips and Caleb Koskie scored 1:29 apart to enter the first intermission tied 2-2.
Thirteen different BSM skaters picked up a point led by a five-point game from Phillips and Risteau had three assists. Champman made 27 saves for the win.
St. Louis Park winning streak
St. Louis Park pushed its winning streak to four games after completing the season sweep of Bloomington Kennedy with a 9-1 win on Saturday at St. Louis Park Rec Center. Eight days earlier the Orioles topped Kennedy 9-0 in Bloomington.
Griffin Krone scored four times including a short-handed goal and assisted on another goal as the Orioles scored four times in the opening period and five more times in the second period. Krone’s short-hander opened a run of four goals over a 3:33 stretch early in the second period. The junior leads the team with 32 points.
Mason Amelse finished with two goals and one assist while Miles Rider, Henry Schultz and Ryan Moran also picked up goals as Park outshot Kennedy 37-14. Orioles freshman Brett Middleton made 12 saves to collect his first varsity win on Hockey Day Minnesota 2023.
The win came on the heels of a 4-3 win at Woodbury on Thursday thanks to two goals in the second and two more in the third period.
Sam Fuller tied the game up 18 seconds into the second period and Amelse came through with a power play goal in the final minute of the period to draw closer, trailing 3-2 going into the third period.
Trey Janssen tied the game at 3-3, 4:02 into the final period with assists from Drew Hoenie and Henry Schultz.
Miles Rider and Fuller set up Krone’s game winner coming at 12:53 to put the visitors ahead 4-3 for good. Josh Middleton made 27 saves to improve to 8-8-1 this season.
The week began with a revenge 7-1 win at Waconia after the Wildcats skated off the rec center ice with a 2-1 win in early December.
The Orioles scored five times in the opening period while holding an 8-2 shots edge. All of the goals came just under a six minute stretch as Amelse, Janssen and Fuller also scored in the period.
Jack Betzer and Fuller added second-period goals to make it 7-1 going into the third period. Fuller and Max Rider each had two goals and one assist while Krone had three assists.
Park faces Orono in a home-and-home series at Orono Ice Arena on Tuesday before they return to the rec center on Thursday for a 7 p.m. start. The Orioles travel to Holy Family for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday and travel to Pagel Activity Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 to take on Minnetonka.
