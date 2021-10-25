Orioles come up short at Chaska while BSM is shutout at Cooper
St. Louis Park fell to 5-2 after a 21-14 loss at Chaska (8-0) to close out the regular season Oct. 20.
Orioles senior quarterback Will Dvorak gave the visitors an early 47-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the contest.
Hawks senior running back Jack Boyle accounted for all three touchdowns, including runs of 5 and 23 yards in the second quarter, to lead 14-7 into halftime.
Park’s own bruising running back Deontez Ross, Jr. scored his own touchdown late in the third quarter, this time from 5-yards out with 2:19 to play.
Boyle closed out the game by scoring from 2-yards out, six seconds into the fourth quarter for what would be the decisive touchdown. He finished with 36 carries for 261 yards, while Ross and Dvorak combined to run for 116 yards on the ground (Ross for 54 yards and Dvorak for 62 yards).
Dvorak completed 15-of-21 passes for 203 yards including four grabs by Ross Jr. for 20 yards. Brady Walsh led the team with seven catches for 114 yards while Stanley Regguinti had three catches for 65 yards.
Section 5AAAAA
Third-seeded Park will travel to No. 2 Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-3) for the Section 5AAAAA semifinal game with a kickoff set for 3 p.m.
The No. 5 Washburn at No. 4 Southwest winner will play Robbinsdale Cooper at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the other semifinal. The section final will be played Friday, Nov. 5 at the high seed.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (1-7) closed out the regular season with a 41-0 loss to Cooper on Oct. 20.
The Hawks scored three times in the second quarter to build a 34-0 lead by halftime on a 68-yard touchdown run by Camden Royal, followed by two touchdown passes from Joe Russell to David Connors.
Royal also scored in the opening quarter and Connors returned a Jamarrius Courtney interception 9 yards for a touchdown late in the opening quarter.
The sixth-seeded Red Knights will open play at No. 3 Richfield in Section 5AAAA Tuesday, Oct. 26, after this edition goes to print. The winner plays at No. 2 SMB (at Blake School) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
No. 5 South is at No. 4 DeLaSalle in the other quarterfinal on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to face No. 1 Holy Angels at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
