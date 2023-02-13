BSM boys’ place second to advance to state

St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Alpine ski teams competed in the Section 5 meet at Wild Mountain on Feb. 7. The top teams and individuals advanced to the state meet held at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Diego Adair

Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Diego Adair skis down the Section 5 course at Wild Mountain on Feb. 7. Adair was 12th overall in 1:03.56. 
Adam Rosvold

St. Louis Park’s Adam Rosvold was the lone Oriole on the Section 5 boys’ Alpine course at Wild Mountain on Feb. 7. Rosvold finished 85th overall with a two-run time of 1:37.25.
Ford Stoen

Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Ford Stoen competes in the Section 5 Alpine Skiing Championships Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls.
Simon McMahon

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Simon McMahon competes in the Section 5 Alpine Skiing Championships Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls.

