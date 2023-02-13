BSM boys’ place second to advance to state
St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Alpine ski teams competed in the Section 5 meet at Wild Mountain on Feb. 7. The top teams and individuals advanced to the state meet held at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
BSM boys were joined by section champion Minnetonka as representing the section at state.
On the girls side, St. Cloud (405 points) beat out runner-up Blake (393), Benilde-St. Margaret’s was third (370), Hopkins was sixth (354) points and newcomer St. Louis Park was 16th (173) among the 18 teams with at least three skiers making it to the bottom on both runs. Three teams only had one skier tally a time.
St. Cloud’s Ella Dols had the top times on the first and second runs to win the section title in 1 minute, 4.50 seconds ahead of Blake’s runner-up Vivien Pihlsdtromg who finished in 1:05.76. Minnetonka’s Marisa Witte was third in 1:05.93.
Five of BSM’s six skiers improved on their second run finish as those five finished within 22 spots, within only eight seconds of each other.
Junior Lara DePauw posted the top time for the team, finishing 10th in 1 minute, 9.71 seconds. She was 12th (32.49) after the opening run and was 10th with her second run in 37.22 to qualify for state. Elisabeth Malrait was 18th (1:13.40), improving 11 places from her morning run with the 17th-quickest afternoon run. Gillian McMahon was 23rd (1:15.55) improving 17 places with the 24th-quickest second run of the day in 39.57 and Tori Hopkins was 27th (1:16.28) improving 18 places from her morning run with the 26th-best second run of 39.95 to secure the fourth and final team-scoring position. Mackenzie Gleason was 32nd and previous state-entrant Grace Horejsi was 59th overall, despite the ninth-best opening run of 31.68. Her afternoon run of 59.16 was the 85th best.
Park’s Ava Krueger raced to a 30th-place finish in a two-run combined time of 1:17.41. She put down the 42nd-best opening run time of 36.16, improving 10 spots in the afternoon run going 41.25 for her Orioles-leading time.
Maren Hobson was 66th (1:32.78) and Louisa Augustine was 67th (1:33.83).
Jana Faust was 94th after the first run (47.63) but didn’t finish her second run. Corinna Farrar-Col finished her opening run in 52.48 but was disqualified during her second run.
Anna Turcotte did not finish either run.
Boys
BSM was second in the boys standings despite Orono also collecting 345 points behind champion Minnetonka which collected 398 points and four scorers among the 11-best times.
The Red Knights were led by freshman Ford Stoen who was eighth in 1:02.76 while senior Diego Adair was 12th in 1:03.56, improving by four places from his morning run.
Eighth-grader Fletcher Stoen was 29th and sophomore Bennett Erickson was 30th to add points to the team total. Freshman Rainier Gilliss was 35th and Simon McMahon was 10th on his second run (32.03) after being disqualified from the first run.
Hopkins was seventh with 293 points and was led by Scotty Jenson who was 14th overall in 1:03.70. Nolan Huseth was 32nd, Owen Swiggum was 40th, Carter Smith was 45th and Lincoln Heath was 57th.
Park’s lone entrant, Adam Rosvold finished 85th in 1:37.25. He was 76th after the morning run in 39.35 and followed with an afternoon run by finishing 94th in 57.90. Park was one of three teams without enough skiers to compete in the team scoring as 20 schools were represented.
West Lutheran’s Josh Nelson posted the top times on each run to win the section title with the lone sub-1:00 combined time of 59.23, ahead of Wayzata’s Jaggen Qie who was second in 1:00.19.
