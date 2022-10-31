In Section 6AAAA, No. 4 Edina held on for a 3-2 win over No. 5 Jefferson by scores 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-13 on Wednesday night.

Edina advanced to face top-seed Burnsville in the semifinals Nov. 1.

