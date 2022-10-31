In Section 6AAAA, No. 4 Edina held on for a 3-2 win over No. 5 Jefferson by scores 26-24, 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, 15-13 on Wednesday night.
Edina advanced to face top-seed Burnsville in the semifinals Nov. 1.
St. Louis Park (15-13) received the No. 3 seed and opened with a 3-0 sweep of No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn by scores 25-15, 27-25, 25-17. It was the third meeting of the season for the two clubs who met during tournaments at Hopkins and the Oriole Classic, both of which were won by Park.
Huston Samoy and Sophia Nagorski led the way with 10 and six kills, respectively. Setter Amara Schroeder had 24 assists and 10 digs.
The Orioles traveled to No. 2 Minneapolis Southwest on Tuesday with the final to be played at the top seed on Thursday.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s advanced to Thursday’s Section 6AAA final after winning a five-set semifinal against Holy Angels on Friday by scores 25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-7.
Lily Eigner, Sierre Lumpkin and Izzy Saffert had 15, 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Setters Ellery Clark and Anna Lervick had 28 and 21 assists, respectively.
Saffert had six of the team’s 17 ace serves and Michaela Dooley picked up 30 of BSM’s 87 digs. Clark, Eigner and Saffert had 17, 16 and 12 digs.
The Red Knights defense blocked 22 shots with eighth from Lumpkin and seven from Erica Lee.
BSM opened section play with a 3-0 (27-25, 26-24, 25-18) sweep against Orono.
Eigner and Lumpkin had 13 and 11 kills, each. Clark and Lervick had 18 and 15 sets and Dooley dug out 23 balls.
Fourth-seed Delano upset No. 1 New Prague in five sets to advance to face BSM in the final on Thursday at Waconia High School.
