Rider, Krone and Fuller each pick up four points in latest victory

St. Louis Park boys hockey won for the third time in four games including the second time in 10 days at Bloomington Ice Gardens after a 9-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 20.

Orioles hockey
