Rider, Krone and Fuller each pick up four points in latest victory
St. Louis Park boys hockey won for the third time in four games including the second time in 10 days at Bloomington Ice Gardens after a 9-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 20.
Eleven different skaters picked up at least a point as Miles Rider, Griffin Krone and Sam Fuller each had four points. Fuller and Rider finished with two goals and two assists each while Krone had four assists.
Rider and Phil Hirte scored 33 seconds and at the 12:58 mark of the opening period against Kennedy. Hirte and Fuller added second-period goals 63 seconds apart to build a 4-0 lead into the final period.
Miles Rider made it 5-0 just 26 seconds into the third period and brother Max Rider made it 6-0 just 13 seconds later. Fuller, Teddy Dahlin and Henry Schrader closed out the scoring coming at 6:05 of the period.
Junior goaltender Josh Middleton made nine saves for his second shutout of the season.
Middleton also made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss on Jan. 13 at New Prague, which came two days after the Orioles used overtime in a 4-3 win at Hastings. Krone scored 5:05 into the extra period against Hastings for what was his 10th goal of the season. He now leads the team with 22 points in 14 games with 13 points coming during the past four games.
Krone finished with a hat trick plus two assists in a 6-1 win at Jefferson on Jan. 10.
Hopkins/Park
Hopkins/Park improved to 9-11 after a 2-1 victory over North Shore on Saturday at St. Louis Park’s rec center, snapping a five-game losing streak.
Senior Sophia Hoffman opened the scoring just 10 seconds into the game before bookending the game with the winner at 11:18 of the final period.
The goals were her 14th and 15th of the season as she scored five times over the last four games.
Juniors Avery Shaw and Bryn Etzell set up each of the goals to continue to provide a potent offensive surge for the Royals. Shaw leads the team with 27 points and Etzell has nine points.
Royals goaltender Evelyn Osland made 10 saves for the win.
