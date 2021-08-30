BSM splits opening weekend ahead of Sept. 2 home opener
St. Louis Park boys soccer opened the season with a 2-0 loss to rival Wayzata at St. Louis Park Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28.
The 2017 Class AA state champion Trojans are once again ranked at the top of the state in the first state coaches poll scored once in each half to spoil the opener for the Orioles.
Wayzata’s Cole Frazier broke through in the 21st minute before doubling the lead with a goal from Alex Alberti in the 61st minute. The Trojans controlled possession in both halves, forcing the Orioles to deny several scoring chances.
Park opened the Metro West Conference portion of the schedule at Chanhassen Tuesday, Aug. 31 before returning home to face conference newcomer Waconia Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
Captains for the season include Bennett Kouame, Jovan Dennison and Nicholas Kent.
The Orioles were third in the conference in 2020 going 7-2-2 with 23 points, behind Chaska (9-1-1, 28 points) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-2-0, 24 points).
Kouame was a captain last season before becoming Joy Athletic’s first-ever player signing last December. He was part of Joy of the People as an 8-year-old and went on to earn First team All-State as a two-time Region 2 Olympic Development. He is also part of three Futsal National teams, one of which won a national title.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
After going 9-4 during the abbreviated 2020 season, BSM reached the Section 5A semifinal before losing 3-1 to Blake.
The 2021 version of the Red Knights is off to a 1-1 start after an impressive 9-1 win at Hermantown Aug. 26 before Lakeville South handed the Red Knights a 3-2 defeat on Aug. 28.
The win featured two goals and one assist from Mason Gilliand, Reggie Hyde and Morgan Olson while Riley Floersch added two goals, Carter House had one goal and assists came from three additional players: Camden Carter, Ben Dietzen and Luca Platt.
Goalkeeper Peter Giertsen made four saves in the win as the Red Knights scored six goals in the opening half.
The two-game road trip continued Saturday at Lakeville South with the Red Knights carrying a 1-0 lead into halftime. The Cougars scored three times in the second half for the non-conference win.
Hyde and Morgan Olson scored for BSM while Carter assisted on one of the goals as Giertsen made 10 saves.
The Red Knights wrapped up the road trip with the Metro West Conference opener at Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday, Aug. 31 before hosting Rochester Lourdes for the Sept. 2 home opener with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.