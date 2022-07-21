Charles Aaron has risen to help Human Powered Health compete in first official women’s tour since 1989
Women’s cycling will take the spotlight once again in France later in July with the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for the first time in more than three decades.
St. Louis Park native Charles Aaron is the founder and managing director for one of three United States-based teams competing for Minneapolis-based Human Powered Health in its orange and purple jersey.
The eight-stage tour runs July 24-31, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX being adopted in the United States.
The Tour de France Femmes began in 1984 before ending after a brief run in the 1990s.
According to a team press release, Human Powered Health focuses its message to help inspire people to move and get behind a talented team. Optum, another Minnesota healthcare company is a premier sponsor.
Over 15 years, the Human Powered Health team has been known as Rally Cycling, Kelly Benefit-Strategies-Medifast, KBS-Optum and Optum-KBS in the men’s peloton.
As a manager, Aaron prefers to be on the sideline, doing everything he can to not pick up the phone and call a respective team car to offer advice. “We have an unbelievable staff calling the day-to-day shots with a Belgium director, Spanish director for example. I sit in on meetings but they all know their jobs better than I do. I’m lucky to be surrounded by people who know what they are doing.”
As for the day-to-day happenings, Aaron said one perk of his position is the variety each day brings. “I can be in a suit in a meeting in the morning, having lunch with the mechanics, an afternoon ride with a rider themselves, and at night a dinner with staff talking about our creative/social media strategy,” Aaron said.
The team will have six racers compete along with a host of alternative riders who qualified for the tour in June.
The tour begins on a flat 82-kilometer Stage 1 from Paris Tour Eiffel to Paris Champs-Elysees. This edition concludes more than 600 miles later on July 31 in the Vosges Mountains.
Olympic medal winner Lily Williams is among the final rider selections which were made after this edition went to press.
The goal for the team is to go for stage wins. “We’re going to give it our all and have some fun,” Aaron said of the approach to the Tour de France Femmes. “This is new to everybody and everyone is going to go out swinging and we will be one of them. I expect to be the best we can be and put on a show for everyone.”
The route will stay in the northern part of the country with plenty of hills and technical riding. “It is going to be challenging and we will be prepared,” Aaron said.
The 1984 Tour de France femmes champion, American Marianne Martin won the 18-stage inaugural race by three minutes, 17 seconds. She is now lending her expertise to Human Powered Health this time.
Aaron’s route to pro cycling goes back to his Bar Mitzvah when his father gave him a Schwinn 10-speed as a 14-year-old, riding around the roads in St. Louis Park, idolizing three-time Tour de France champion and former Minnesota resident Greg LeMond.
Growing up in St. Louis Park, Aaron tried all the sports but nothing took hold like cycling as a teenager.
“You name it I tried it, including basketball camp with [former Gopher, NBA player, and current Timberwolves analyst] Jim Peterson but I wasn’t good at anything.”
When it came to racing though, Aaron said “I was hooked” as he still rides the same roads today as he did in the mid-1980s. “I wasn’t a stellar student because I was more focused on racing and wanted to do that more than school.”
“I was raised to not sit in front of the TV – we had to go out and do something,” Aaron said. “My way to get out was to go riding which opened my eyes and eventually my life. I’m very fortunate to be able to travel the world and ride a bike.”
After graduating from Park High Aaron found his calling in racing on the east coast where he became a highly accomplished name in the mountain bike world before falling into team management over a dozen years ago. He became a team manager in 1994.
He returned to Minnesota 10 years later after a divorce nearly broke, looking to, as he put it, “put the band back together. I have endless stories of people in the [cycling] community embracing the vision and support to see this passion succeed through what we have established.”
“My world is here in Minnesota and there is no better place to get into a sport than here,” he said, although the training was very difficult in his early days, especially during the winter.
Forty years after jumping on his first 10-speed, Aaron still enjoys going for a ride, just not to the same level, he competed at as a teenager.
“I notice it now the next day,” he said of the effects of getting older has on the body after a solid day in the saddle. “I took a long time off the bike to build the business, got bigger, and heard things I didn’t like to hear from a doctor. I don’t like running or hiking, I ski a little bit but I did get back into cycling and fortunately for my age, cycling is a social thing.”
Aaron still rides the same roads he did in high school.
A favorite event from his early days of racing was the weekly time trials on Black Dog Road, along the Minnesota River on the Burnsville side.
Aaron said he would either get a ride to the race or sometimes ride his bike from Park to Burnsville.
His team is racing every week in multiple countries, recently returning from United States Nationals, an event in Canada and Belgium.
“It’s a very memorable and historic moment for modern cycling,” Aaron said as he has been part of Human Powered Health for 12 years. “We are one platform with two teams – one male and one female.
“Our female athletes have won at the highest level of the sport and to have representation out of Minneapolis, the 50th anniversary of Title IX and representing the USA, I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who supported us to get here.”
This is the first time Aaron has fielded a team in the Tour de France. “Our staff is very diverse and is great in many different roles but the job is not done yet because we want to have our men in the Tour de France very soon.”
