St. Louis Park’s recreation superintendent Jason West remains hopeful for a return of adult rec leagues July 6.
“We are excited to get back in the swing of things but the keyword is hope,” he said of the anticipated start-up, which is based on recommendations and orders from Gov. Tim Walz and the Department of Health. “We also hope to start up the aquatic park and run a modified rec program starting that week [July 6].”
In a typical year, they offer two seasons for league play, summer and fall. Softball typically plays May-July then August-September. This year it would be combined into one extended season running from the weeks of July 6 through Sept. 23.
Registration is available at stlouispark.org through June 5 to take part in pickleball, volleyball, kickball, softball, or bags leagues at various sites throughout the community. No large changes were in the works for adult leagues since the expansion to include six sports in recent years.
Interest from the community about the prospects of adult rec leagues was high, especially among the devoted softball crowd. “We’re hearing from several teams that they are excited to get back on the field,” West said. “They want to get back to playing, seeing their friends, and all that goes along with playing softball again.”
Social distance procedures will be in place for all league play.
Seven different leagues will be offered for softball play in co-rec and men’s divisions Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sundays at area parks including Aquila and Dakota. Fees for doubleheader leagues is $800 per team for Co-Rec D, Men’s C, D.
The Sunday evening bags league will take place at Wolfe Park with games scheduled between 5-10 p.m.
Pickleball will also utilize the courts at Wolfe Park with a ladder league scheduled with a fee of $50 per player.
Rec and competitive leagues will be offered for kickball which will take place Sundays with the team registration fee of $230.
Volleyball is offered on Wednesday or Thursday evening leagues for $120 per team.
While The Rec Center, ROC, and Westwood Hills Nature Center interpretive building remain closed, the opportunity for improvement and repair projects kept West and his staff busy over the last two months.
“We are catching up on some projects that needed to happen and now we have the time,” West said about the mainly cosmetic improvements to the infrastructure like repainting areas.
On Wednesday, city staff broke ground on a new entrance to the aquatic center, which eliminates a need to enter the rec center to use the summertime outdoor features. The convenience of a separate aquatic entrance, eliminating a need to constantly open and close the rec center’s main entrance doors will hopefully improve energy efficiencies.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
