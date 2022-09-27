Hager runs for 163 yards, Gaines passes for three TDs

St. Louis Park (2-2) scored a season-high 38 points in 33-28 to spoil Benilde-St. Margaret’s homecoming football game Saturday afternoon. 

AJ Foster


Park junior running back AJ Foster, right, picked up yards behind senior lineman Zach Johnson (77) during the season-opener against Simley. He ran for 30 yards against BSM while Jimmy Hager ran for 163 yards and one touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Nirvaan Yogarajah


BSM junior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah, left, threw for three touchdowns against St. Louis Park on Saturday.

