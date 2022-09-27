Hager runs for 163 yards, Gaines passes for three TDs
St. Louis Park (2-2) scored a season-high 38 points in 33-28 to spoil Benilde-St. Margaret’s homecoming football game Saturday afternoon.
Tied 7-7 at halftime, the two sides combined for seven touchdowns in the second half.
BSM (0-4) took a 28-21 lead into the final quarter as junior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah threw for two touchdowns and ran for another touchdown. He finished the game with three passing touchdowns on the day.
Park scored the final 22 points of the game including junior defensive back Taylor Kruse’s 53-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to narrow the lead to 28-27.
Park sophomore quarterback Declan Gaines continues to make progress as a first-year varsity passer, completing 11-of-24 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
He found Stefano Giovanelli on a 14-yard touchdown for the opening score and added two more TDs in the third quarter.
Giovanelli caught a 37-yard touchdown and then Javaris Ellis hauled in a 68-yard touchdown on his lone reception of the game.
Teddy Dahlin led the team with four catches for 46 yards and Manny Kaplan added three catches for 34 yards.
Orioles senior running back Jimmy Hager was busy carrying the ball 38 times for 163 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he made a sack.
Linebacker Zach Helfmann was back in the lineup and lead the way with 11 total tackles including seven solos.
Senior Joey Falzone added two sacks and forced one fumble.
Kruse intercepted two passes and senior Mason Amelse had a busy day in the secondary making six tackles, forcing a fumble and intercepting one pass.
Park visits Orono (1-3) on Friday, Sept. 30 with a 7 p.m. kickoff before returning home to celebrate homecoming against Holy Angels Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
BSM travels to Richfield to face rival Holy Angels at StarDome at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
