Park sweeps Armstrong in mid-week meeting; BSM win on back-to-back nights
St. Louis Park volleyball rewarded its enthusiastic fans with its second win of the season and first on the home court in a 3-1 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong Sept. 29.
Addison Chenvert and Elsa Bergland led the Orioles with seven and six kills, respectively, as the team won the non-conference match by scores of 27-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18. They converted attacks at a rate of .262. Bergland, Macee Alexander, Chenvert and Sophia Nagorski each had at least 16 attacks. Nagorski and Alexander finished with four and three kills respectively.
Abby Ellingson and Sophia Bagne were the top setters with 10 and nine assists, respectively.
The serves were another potent weapon for the Orioles, who had 17 aces from seven players. Bergland led the way with seven aces, followed by Huston Samoy and Victoria Schmelze with three each.
Defensively, Chenvert anchored the team with 13 digs, followed by Ellingson and Bergland with 10 digs apiece. Chenvert, Schmelze and Chenvert each finished with three serve receptions and
Alexander and Nagorski each had a block.
Park was tested with tournaments on consecutive Saturdays going 1-3 at Becker Sept. 11 before dropping all three matches at the Hopkins Royals Invitational Sept. 18.
Sandwiched between the tournaments was the lone Metro West Conference match where Benilde-St. Margaret’s swept the Orioles 3-0 Sept. 14.
At the Hopkins tourney, Park faced some tough opponents, including Blaine and Minneapolis Southwest, losing each match 2-0. The Orioles took Buffalo to a third set winning the opening set 29-27 before the Lake Conference foes won the final sets 25-21 and 15-5. Bergland and Chenvert each had six kills, Bergland also had eight digs and Chenvert had seven digs. Schmelzle had six serve receives.
Park resumed the Metro West schedule with 3-0 sweeps by New Prague and Jefferson Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.
The Orioles closed out the week with another non-conference match, this time at Burnsville in a 25-12, 25-7, 25-14 loss Oct. 1.
Alexander led the team with five kills, while Nagorski and Chenvert had four kills each. Ellingson had nine assists and seven digs.
After playing at Chaska Oct. 5, the Orioles have five matches left in the regular season, including against the other two Metro West teams without a win – Kennedy (Oct. 11) and Cooper (Oct. 19). Both matches are at Park.
Red Knights
Benilde-St. Margaret’s improved to 9-9 overall with back-to-back Metro West wins on consecutive nights, Sept. 27 and 28, against Armstrong and then Kennedy.
Junior hitter Lily Eigner led the way against Kennedy with 10 kills and three digs. Sierre Lumpkin had nine kills Michaela Dooley had an eye-popping 12 aces and four digs.
Ellery Clark and Anna Lervick were the top setters with 18 and 12 assists, respectively.
The previous Tuesday, Sept. 21, BSM was swept by Chaska 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-13). Eiger had 10 kills, Lervick had 14 assists and three aces.
The Red Knights finished 2-2 at the Minnetonka Invite Sept. 18, starting with a win over Cretin-Derham Hall and concluded with a win over Cloquet. In between were losses to Chanhassen and Minnetonka. Eigner had 32 kills and nine digs while Lumpkin added 19 kills.
BSM hosts Holy Angels Thursday, Oct. 7 in what could be a key contest for seeding in Section 6AAA. The Red Knights were third in the section according to QRF (73.5), trailing New Prague (101.3) and Holy Angels (94.9).
