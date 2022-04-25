St. Louis Park track and field opened the season with a Metro West Conference quadrangular meet at Jefferson High School April 11.
The girls placed second, two points behind Chaska’s winning total of 59 points while the boys were fourth with 26.33 points.
Park senior Seth Johnson posted a winning time in the 100-meter dash of 11.38 seconds, ahead of Jefferson’s runner-up Austin Chroup (11.62). Johnson’s classmate Carlos Anguita-Smith was third (11.82).
Johnson won the long jump reaching 19 feet, 9 inches, clearing Chroup’s leap by 1 inch. Park senior Keenan Thomas was third going 19-6 3/4.
The pair went 1-2 in the 200 with Johnson edging Anguita-Smith 23.44 to 23.74, respectively.
A trio of Orioles placed second through fourth in the 400 with senior Bennett Kouame setting a personal-best time of 58.81 to finish second behind Chaska’s Cameron Walle (53.42). Park sophomores Brady Shultz and Zeke Rischall placed third (60.98) and fourth (61.95), respectively.
Park swept both hurdle events with junior Jimmy Hager winning the 110 hurdles in 16.63 ahead of Chaska’s Isaac Chock (17.93). Park junior Sebastian Tangelson won the 300 in 43.28, ahead of Waconia’s Alex Riley (43.64).
Tangelson also won the triple jump clearing 42-6 1/2 and Rischall went 33-7 to place fifth.
In the throws, junior Henry Eaton was third in the shot put going 44 feet, 4 inches and fourth in the discus going 112-04.
In the girls’ events, sophomore Ruby Massie won the high jump clearing 4-8 and freshman Amara Schroeder was second in the long jump going 14-7, one-inch ahead of third-place Kelli Streetar of Chaska.
Park junior Zoe Gutz finished third in each hurdle event with a time of 18.67 in the 100 and 54.78 in the 300. Senior thrower Sophia Romero was third in the shot put with a distance of 26-9 1/4.
Park’s distance group continues to shine individually and in the relays. In the 3,200 run freshman Nora Lindeman was second in 12:17.45 and senior Kate Holden was third in 12:21.31, trailing Waconia’s winner Amelia Herold who won the race in 12:10.55.
In the 1,600, sophomore Jersey Miller was second in 5:34.37 sandwiched between longtime Jefferson competitors Megan Lee (first place in 5:22.31) and Jamie Drewitz (third-place in 5:59.60). Park’s Anne Healey was fifth, Fredonia Zeigle was seventh and Ayelel Meyen was ninth as each set either a personal or season-best time.
In the 400 dash, Park sophomore Hanna Wilsey was fourth (1:04.14) and senior teammate Alma Beaton was fifth (1:04.73).
The Orioles 4x800 relay team posted the winning time of 10:17.51.
