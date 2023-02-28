Miles Norling sets new program 200 free record 

St. Louis Park boys swimming left the Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina with the second place trophy after a successful Section 6AA meet on Saturday.

Section 6AA runner-up trophy

St. Louis Park High School boys swimming teammates pose with the Section 6AA runner-up trophy in Edina on Saturday.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments