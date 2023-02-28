Miles Norling sets new program 200 free record
St. Louis Park boys swimming left the Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina with the second place trophy after a successful Section 6AA meet on Saturday.
The Orioles tallied 326 points, 42 points clear of third-place Hopkins while Edina cruised to the win with 602 points.
Park piled up the points with second-place finishes in all three relay events to bring each of the relays to the Class AA state meet. Starting with the foursome of junior Henry Salita, sophomore Caleb Teichman, junior Dan Cameron and sophomore Magnus Smith in the 200-yard medley relay in one minute, 46.99 seconds.
The 200 free relay team of Smith, senior Miles Rost, sophomore Henry Berg and senior Miles Nordling finished in 1:30.92.
The 400 free relay of Rost, Cameron, Berg and Nordling finishing in 3:20.02.
Also advancing to state is Nordling in the 100 and 200 freestyle events and Cameron in the 100 fly.
At sections, Nordling and Berg finished second (1:43.35) and third (1:48.41), respectively, in the 200 free. Sophomore Charlie Rostal was 10th in the event in 1:55.36.
Nordling’s time set a new program record which was set by current Stanford swimmer and multiple state champion Hayden Zheng.
In the 200 individual medley, Cameron was sixth in a state-qualifying time of 2:06.71 and sophomore Finley Berry was seventh in 2:09.48. Teichman was 15th.
Rost and Smith were the top sprinters in the 50 free with Rost finishing fourth in 22.80 and Smith was ninth in 23.39.
Cameron was second in the 100 fly in 53.08 and Salta was 13th in 1:01.70 to add four points to the team total.
Nordling was second in the 100 free in 47.53 and Rost was sixth in 50.64.
Berg was third in the 500 free in 4:53.71, missing a state-qualifying time by six seconds. Berry was fifth (5:07.29), Rostal was sixth (5:17.73) and freshman Colin Foy was 11th in 5:38.73.
In the 100 back, Smith and Salta were fifth (59.09) and sixth (59.72), respectively. Seventh-grader Axel Smith was 14th in 1:04.31.
Teichman was 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.29.
The state meet is set for March 2-4 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Class AA preliminary are set for Friday, March 3 with finals on Saturday. The meet begins each day at 6 p.m.
